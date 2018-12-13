Steers sell to £1,480 at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,480, 820kg Limousin (181.00).

Heifers topped at £1,220, 605kg Charolais (202.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £350 Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer and bull calves to £318 Belgian Blue bull.

Weanlings sold to £935 415kg Charolais steer (225.00).

While weanlings heifers sold to £740, 350kg Charolais (211.00).

STEERS

Steer sold to a height of £1480 620kg Limousin presented by R Verner, £1,400, 730kg Charolais (192.00); K Darling £1,280, 625kg Shorthorn (205.00); P Kelly £1,000, 540kg Charolais (185.00); Riverview Farms £920, 360kg Limousin (256.00), £920, 395kg Simmental (233.00), £880, 340kg Limousin (260.00), £880, 325kg Limousin (271.00); J McStay £900, 455kg Hereford (198.00); E Hetherington £890 420kg Charolais (212.00), £770, 370kg Charolais (208.00) and S Molloy £850, 375kg Limousin (227.00), £740, 355kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1,220, 605kg Charolais (202.00) presented by D Daly, £1,120, 590kg Charolais (190.00), £1,110, 530kg Charolais (209.00), £940, 500kg Charolais (188.00); D Litter £1,095, 540kg Charolais (203.00), £1,040, 510kg Charolais (204.00), £1,010, 500kg Charolais (202.00), £960, 495kg Charolais (194.00), £950, 495kg Charolais (192.00); J Bell £1,080, 570kg Limousin (190.00); S Brannigan £1,065, 570kg Limousin (187.00); P Hadden £875, 470kg Limousin (186.00), £810, 410kg Limousin (198.00), £795, 405kg Limousin (196.00), £775, 395kg Limousin (196.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves continue to sell sharply with bull calves selling to £318 Belgian Blue presented K Hunter; A Watson £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Wilkinson £265 Hereford bull; R McKenzie £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Belgian Blue bull; D and W Trouton £250 Fleckvieh bull; T Sterling £220 Fleckvieh bull, £200 Fleckvieh bull; I Marshall £215 Hereford bull; N Hardy £205 Fleckvieh bull; R McGuigan £200 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; T Mayne £200 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by A Kyle; C Barnett £335 Hereford heifer, £325 Belgian Blue heifer, £315 Belgian Blue heifer; R McKenzie £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £220 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

A large ring side of buyers insured a sharp trade for all classes of stock with Male calves peaking at £935, 415kg Charolais (225.00) presented by M McCrystal; M Thompson £895, 410kg Charolais (217.00); S Devine £865, 340kg Charolais (254.00), £840, 360kg Charolais (234.00), £810, 335kg Charolais (240.00); B Meenagh £775, 320kg Charolais (244.00); J Gervis £730, 325kg Charolais (223.00), £700, 300kg Charolais (234.00), £700, 295kg Charolais (235.00), £670, 255kg Charolais (260.00); D Mahon £670, 300kg Limousin (223.00), £635, 285kg Limousin (221.00); M Kyle £660, 250kg Limousin (262.00), £625, 265kg Charolais (236.00), £540, 245kg Limousin (220.00); G Mills £660, 300kg Limousin (218.00); H Rainey £525, 230kg Limousin (227.00), £380, 150kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £740, 350kg Charolais (211.00) presented by M Thompson; D Mahon £55, 275kg Limousin (200.00), £550, 275kg Limousin (200.00).