Steers sell to £1,520 for 700kgs at Armoy Mart

A fantastic show of 300 head of cattle last Monday night met with another fine trade.

Steers sold to £1,520 for 700kgs, heifers topped at £1,355 for 610kgs, fat cows sold to £1,390 for a 730kgs Limousin cow, with quite a few cows well over £1,000 mark.

STEERS

T and T Wilson, Armoy, Charolais, 700kgs, £1,520, 590kgs, £1,270. John McConaghy, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £1,185, 490kgs, £1,035, 500kgs, £1,070, 500kgs, £1,070, 530kgs, £1,115. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, Friesian, 550kgs, £1,110, 540kgs, £100. David Carlisle, Templepatrick, Charolais, 370kgs, £880, 390kgs, £890, 380kgs, £825, 420kgs, £850. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs, £1,395, 600kgs, £1,200, 590kgs, £1,200. J G McGowan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,245. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,190, 500kgs, £1,065. Bert Chambers, Bushmills, Montbeliarde, 500kgs, £1,030. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Friesian, 570kgs, £1,050, 590kgs, £1,080, 580kgs, £1,100, 530kgs, £1,000. C A McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs, £900. M Henderson/Neill, Limousin, 440kgs, £900. Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £900, 450kgs, £950, 360kgs, £845, 370kgs, £830, 500kgs, £1,085.

HEIFERS

S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 610kgs, £1,355. Brian McNicholl, Limavady, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,280, 510kgs, £1,100, 520kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,135, 500kgs, £1,060, 500kgs, £1,070, 530kgs, £1,060, 505kgs, £1,035, 570kgs, £1,160. Brendan McLoughlin, Carnlough, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,080. J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,085, 500kgs, £1,120, 460kgs, £970, 460kgs, £935. Danny McVicker, Ballymoney, Limousin, 400kgs, £795, 405kgs, £795. Boyd Atcheson, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 320kgs, £715, 270kgs, £595. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £985. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue, 500kgs, £990, 540kgs, £975. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £970, 560kgs, £1,020.

FAT COWS

Mathew Bros, Glenarm, Limousin, 730kgs, £1,390. Boyd Atcheson, Ballymoney, Friesian, 540kgs, £850. N Acheson, Ballymoney, Holstein, 760kgs, £1,005. Mathew Brothers, Glenarm, Limousin, 670kgs, £1,115. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Limousin, 585kgs, £1,055, 610kgs, £820, 680kgs, £920, 555kgs, £820, 450kgs, £750, 490kgs, £695. Boyd Atcheson, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde, 890kgs, £1,195. David Carlisle, Templepatrick, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £730. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 670kgs, £1,000, 640kgs, £1,155, 580kgs, £870.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.