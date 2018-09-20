Steers sell to £1,620 for 795kg at Dungannon Mart

Quality stock continue to sell sharply with steers selling to £1,620 for 795kg Charolais (204.00).

While heifers peaked at £1,310 for 760kg Limousin (173.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £350 Hereford bull and heifers calves to £265 Hereford.

Weanlings topped at £890 for 390kg Limousin steer (227.00) and weanling heifers to £940 for 420kg Simmental (223.00).

STEERS (140)

A brisk demand for first choice stock saw prices peak at £1,620, 795kg Charolais (204.00) presented by H Cairns, £1,550 720kg Charolais (215.00), £1,465, 710kg Charolais (206.00), £1,390, 675kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (206.00); R Parks £1,435, 655kg Charolais (219.00), £1,240, 595kg Charolais (208.00); J Todd £1,420, 685kg Simmental (207.00), £1,400, 625kg Charolais (224.00), £1,340, 615kg Charolais (218.00), £1,300, 615kg Limousin (211.00); G Montgomery £1,310, 615kg Limousin (213.00), £1,290, 610kg Limousin (212.00), £1,255, 605kg Charolais (207.00); R Black £1,300, 625kg Limousin (208.00); M Starrett £1,220, 595kg Limousin (205.00); E Henry £1,170, 545kg Charolais (215.00), £1,140, 555kg Charolais (205.00); O Cairns £1,130, 545kg Charolais (207.00); B Campbell £1,050, 480kg Limousin (219.00); J Hegarty £1,047, 455kg Limousin (229.00), £970, 430kg Limousin (227.00); a Caledon farmer £1,040, 470kg Charolais (221.00), £1,000, 460kg Charolais (217.00), £900, 415kg Limousin (217.00), £885, 410kg Limousin (216.00); J Holland £980, 455kg Charolais (215.00), £970, 415kg Limousin (234.00), £880, 395kg Limousin (223.00), £875, 405kg Limousin (216.00), £825, 380kg Limousin (217.00) and L Holland £970, 450kg Limousin (216.00).

HEIFERS

A smaller entry of heifers cleared to £1,310, 760kg Limousin (172.00) presented by I McCartney; P Quinn £1,080, 525kg Charolais (206.00), £1,065, 505kg Charolais (211.00), £1,055, 515kg Limousin (205.00), £1,050, 495kg Limousin (212.00), £990, 495kg Charolais (200.00), £980, 490kg Limousin (200.00), £875, 420kg Charolais (208.00); J Hegarty £980, 470kg Limousin (209.00); W Allen £940, 465kg Charolais (202.00) and K Hazelton £810, 400kg Limousin (203.00), £805, 390kg Charolais (206.00), £795, 365kg Charolais (218.00).

DROPPED CALVES (80)

Dropped calf prices peaked at £350 Hereford bull presented by R Totten; R Fields £290 Shorthorn bull; J Livingston £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Burrows £265 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Hereford bull; S Humphries £250 Fleckvieh bull, £200 Fleckvieh bull; M Rea £250 Hereford bull, £230 Hereford bull; K Reid £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Lappin £235 Belgian Blue bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £200; Heifer calves peaked at £265 Hereford presented by M Rea, £250 Hereford heifer, £215 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; S Lappin £240 Belgian Blue heifer; R Charles £220 Belgian Blue heifer; D Downey £215 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; D Bloomfield £210 Belgian Blue heifer, £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer and J Livingston £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (80)

A larger entry of weanlings cleared to a height of £890, 390kg Limousin steer (227.00) presented by J McMullan, £875, 390kg Charolais (223.00); M McGlinchey £875, 340kg Limousin (257.00), £865, 385kg Limousin (224.00), £840, 340kg Limousin (246.00); P McCallan £770, 345kg Charolais (223.00), £700, 295kg Limousin (238.00); G Hill £765, 315kg Charolais (243.00); H Givan £745, 275kg Limousin (270.00); R Strain £705, 260kg Limousin (270.00) and T D Forbes £650, 275kg Simmental (237.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £940, 420kg Simmental (223.00) presented by P McCallan, £720, 360kg Simmental (201.00), £690, 340kg Simmental (202.00), £610, 290kg Limousin (211.00) and M McGlinchey £770, 340kg Limousin (225.00), £635, 310kg Charolais (206.00).