Steers sell to a height of £1,470 at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £1,470, 700kg Charolais (210.00).

While heifers peaked at £1,320, 650kg Charolais (203.00); dropped calves cleared to £360 for a Limousin heifer and bull calves to £300 Hereford; weanlings topped at £895 405kg Charolais steer (220.00), and weanling heifers to £675, 325kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (207.00).

STEERS (81)

Steer trade remains steady to peak at £1,470, 700kg Charolais (210.00) presented by W J Parks, £1,250, 570kg Charolais (219.00), £1,220, 610kg Charolais (200.00); M Donaghy £1,455, 685kg Limousin (212.00), £1,275, 615kg Limousin (207.00), £1,275, 600kg Limousin (213.00), £1,175, 570kg Limousin (206.00); J Fay £1,100, 520kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00), £750, 355kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (211.00); W Neville £1,090, 540kg Charolais (202.00); A Cush £1,075, 500kg Hereford (215.00); E Henry £1,075, 520kg Charolais (207.00); G McStay £1,055, 490kg Charolais (215.00), £1,025, 510kg Charolais (201.00); C Donnelly £1,040, 490kg Simmental (212.00), £1,020, 455kg Limousin (224.00), £970, 405kg Limousin (209.00); W Smyth £1,000, 480kg Belgian Blue (208.00); A Smyth £980, 485kg Simmental (202.00), £950, 455kg Charolais (209.00), £950, 445kg Limousin (214.00); S Carberry £970, 460kg Limousin (211.00), £945, 460kg Limousin (205.00) and S Timmins £825, 405kg Limousin (204.00), £755, 370kg Limousin (204.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1,320, 650kg Charolais (203.00) presented by P Quinn, £1,270, 635kg Limousin (200.00), £1,060, 520kg Charolais (204.00), £1,250, 630kg Charolais (198.00); G Hobson £1,100, 550kg Charolais (200.00), £1,080, 540kg Charolais (200.00), £1,040, 480kg Limousin (217.00), £820, 410kg Charolais (200.00); S Carberry £1,040, 505kg Limousin (206.00); D Quinn £1,020, 510kg Limousin (200.00) and A Somerville £980, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (236.00), £930, 415kg Limousin (224.00), £900, 445kg Limousin (202.00), £830, 405kg Limousin (205.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A small entry of dropped calves cleared to £300 for a Hereford bull presented by R McGuigan, £275 Belgian Blue bull, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Givan £280 Limousin bull, £245 Limousin bull; C Loughran £255 Hereford bull, £240 Hereford bull, £230 Hereford bull and A Watson £210 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £360 Limousin presented by B Lagan, £345 Limousin heifer; S Milligan £330 Hereford heifer; R McGuigan £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Loughran £175 Hereford heifer and J Millar £170 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices continue to strengthen with male calves selling to £895, 405kg Charolais (220.00) presented by D Quinn; P McKearney £855, 310kg Limousin (274.00), £750, 350kg Charolais (215.00), £600, 275kg Limousin (216.00); P O’Neill £760, 310kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (248.00); D M K Trading £665, 315kg Limousin (212.00), £610, 265kg Limousin (229.00); P Greenaway £570 x 2 220kg Charolaiss (257.00); weanling heifers cleared to £675, 325kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (207.00) presented by P O’Neill and P Harpur £585, 270kg Limousin (217.00), £560, 275kg Limousin (204.00), £520, 220kg Limousin (236.00).