Steers sell to a height of £1,540 for 795kg at Dungannon Mart

All classes of stock saw dearer than normal prices.

Steers sold to a height of £1,540 for 795kg Limousin (194.00).

Heifers topped at £1,360 for 675kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £405 Charolais bull and heifer calves sold to £305 Charolais heifer.

Weanlings sold to £1,030 for a 450kg Charolais steer (230.00), while heifers sold to £910 for 450kg Simmental (203.00).

STEERS (55)

An excellent demand for all classes of steers saw a top price paid of £1,540, 795kg Limousin (194.00) presented by J Bell, £1,365, 665kg Limousin (205.00); P Gormley £1,460, 680kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00), £1,370, 685kg Charolais (200.00), £1,315, 655kg Aberdeen Angus (201.00), £1,240, 620kg Belgian Blue (200.00); H Smith £1,345, 655kg Limousin (205.00), £1,100, 535kg Limousin (206.00); S Hadnett £1,330, 615kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (216.00), £1,330, 615kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (216.00), £1,310, 585kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (224.00), £1,100, 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (202.00); P McLaughlin £1,290, 640kg Charolais (202.00), £1,230, 580kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00), £1,180, 585kg Charolais (202.00), £1,165, 560kg Charolais (208.00); B Hamill £1,250, 600kg Charolais (208.00), £1,165, 540kg Limousin (216.00), £1,080, 505kg Charolais (214.00), £1,060, 465kg Limousin (228.00); G McVeigh £1,180, 530kg Charolais (223.00), £1,140, 500kg Charolais (228.00), £1,125, 510kg Charolais (221.00), £1,100, 495kg Charolais (222.00), £1,095, 530kg Limousin (207.00); L Cotter £1,170, 535kg Limousin (219.00); S Hessin £1,115, 530kg Charolais (210.00), £1,045, 520kg Limousin (201.00), £1,040, 450kg Charolais (231.00), £980, 455kg Charolais (215.00), £930, 435kg Limousin (214.00).

HEIFERS (35)

Heifer prices topped at £1,360, 675kg Aberdeen Angus (202.00) presented by J Bell; J Cornett £1,180, 570kg Charolais (207.00), £1,130, 550kg Charolais (206.00), £1,080, 525kg Charolais (206.00), £990, 495kg Charolais (200.00); P McLaughlin £1,140, 565kg Charolais (202.00), £1,130, 545kg Charolais (207.00); A Bowden £1,070, 480kg Charolais (230.00), £1,000, 460kg Charolais (217.00), £960, 490kg Charolais (196.00); S Kerr £1,055, 525kg Limousin (201.00), £1,005, 510kg Charolais (197.00), £975, 475kg Charolais (205.00), £965, 495kg Simmental (195.00); I Trainor £940, 475kg Limousin (198.00).

DROPPED CALVES (83)

Dropped calves prices remain strong to peak at £405 Charolais bull presented by J McGurk, £345 Charolais bull; O Robinson £405 Belgian Blue bull, £400 Hereford bull, £400 Hereford bull, £350 Shorthorn bull; M Sheridan £375 Charolais bull, £325 Charolais bull, £315 Charolais bull; R Fields £350 Simmental bull; D Abraham £350 Charolais bull; W Sloan £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; D McGahan £300 Limousin bull; E Fox £295 Hereford bull, £270 Hereford bull; H Irwin £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Rodgers £270 x 2 Hereford bulls; R Crawford £250 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Hereford bull; E Robinson £230 Hereford bull, £215 Hereford bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £155. Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £315 Charolais presented by M Sheridan; I Swaile £310 Hereford heifer, £300 Hereford heifer, £270 Hereford heifer; R Rodgers £295 Belgian Blue heifer; D McGahan £290 Limousin heifer; R Miller £280 Belgian Blue heifer; W Sloan £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Robinson £245 Hereford heifer; A Irwin £220 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (84)

A buoyant trade for all classes of weanling saw male calves peak at £1,030, 450kg Charolais presented by M Sheridan, £880, 345kg Charolais (255.00), £870, 330kg Charolais (263.00), £800, 300kg Charolais (263.00), £800, 325kg Charolais (235.00), £700, 240kg Charolais (291.00); K Campton £920, 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (230.00); S Allen £885, 370kg Limousin (238.00), £805, 345kg Limouisn (233.00); D Barker £875, 350kg Limousin (250.00), £875, 370kg Limousin (235.00), £815, 350kg Limousin (233.00), £800, 315kg Limousin (254.00); E McCloskey £850, 325kg Limousin (260.00); S Quinn £825 x 2 340kg Limousins (243.00); S Devine £775, 305kg Limousin (252.00); J McCann £735, 310kg Charolais (238.00); D Mairs £710, 300kg Limousin (237.00), £640, 245kg Charolais (261.00); B Doran £700, 285kg Charolais (243.00); N Donaghy £680, 275kg Charolais (246.00); meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £910, 450kg Simmental (203.00) presented by P McElhone, £845, 395kg Simmental (214.00), £680, 310kg Simmental (220.00), £615, 280kg Belgian Blue (218.00); S Devine £895, 370kg Limousin (240.00); K Barnes £875, 390kg Charolais (225.00), £840, 385kg Charolais (218.00); D Mairs £780, 340kg Limousin (229.00); D Barker £750, 305kg Limousin (243.00), £725, 305kg Limousin (235.00), £590, 270kg Limousin (218.00); N Donaghy £710, 325kg Simmental (218.00); I Trainor £680, 285kg Simmental (240.00); J Weir £580, 260kg Shorthorn (221.00).