Steers sell to a top of £1,450 at Armoy Mart

A superb show of 220 head last Monday night met with the best trade of the year.

Steers sold to a top of £1,450 in a tremendous scramble for cattle with a 450kg steer from a Glenarm farm making £1,195.

Heifers sold too, with a 400kg heifer from R McVicker, Bushmills making £1,045.

Fat cows sold to £1,255.

LEADING PRICES

David Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 450kgs, £1,195, 490kgs, £1,090, 400kgs, £960. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,230, 580kgs, £1,290, 540kgs, £1,240, 520kgs, £1,190, 510kgs, £1,155, 540kgs, £1,205, 590kgs, £1335. B and R McCollum, Loughuile, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,265. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,355, 580kgs, £1,320, 600kgs, £1,350. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,450, 580kgs, £1,400, 590kgs, £1,390, 550kgs, £1,290. Pat McCormick, Crebilly, Limousin, 360kgs, £895, 400kgs, £990. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 420kgs, £1,070, 430kgs, £1,090. Joe Sloan, Rasharkin, Shorthorn 560kgs, £1,220. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,270, 605kgs, £1,250, 600kgs, £1,250. John Crawford, Glarryford, Hereford, 660kgs, £1,375, 600kgs, £1,250. Vincent Hughs, Newtowncrommelin, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,320, 400kgs, £905, 450kgs, £955, 420kgs, £935, 500kgs, £1,095, 520kgs, £1,140. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £1,230. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,275. B and R McCollum, Loughuile, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,310, 550kgs, £1175. John Hamilton, Bangor, 3 No Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs, £870 each. John Maxwell, Upperlands, Belgian Blue, 420kgs, £965, 425kgs, £965. Stephen Smyth, Fleckvieh, 570kgs, £1,170. S Johnston, Bushmills, Charolais, 330kgs, £830, 300kgs, £775, 360kgs, £890, 440kgs, £1,020. Sam Jackson, Magherfelt, Aberdeen Angus, 690kgs, £1,390, 520kgs, £1,075. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 420kgs, £930. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,160, 540kgs, £1,155, 570kgs, £1,210, 650kgs, £1,320, 510kgs, £1,085, 440kgs, £960, 590kgs, £1,335. Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,105, 600kgs, £1,215. D Adams, Hereford, 450kgs, £970. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Charolais, 680kgs, £1,360. Alex Carson, Clough, Aberdeen Angus, 280kgs, £645, 390kgs, £870. W H Peden, Ballymoney, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,150. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Stabiliser, 700kgs, £1,300. J and M Bryne, Antrim, Shorthorn, 505kgs, £1,060, 555kgs, £1,185. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,085, 550kgs, £960. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 660kgs, £1,165, 570kgs, £1,070, 660kgs, £1,165, 600kgs, £1,115.

HEIFERS

Richard McVicker, Bushmills, Parthenais, 400kgs, £1,045. David Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 440kgs, £960, 400kgs, £880. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £1,075, 480kgs, £1,125, 470kgs, £1,045, 470kgs, £1,070, 450kgs, £980. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,015. S J Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,140. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 400kgs, £840. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs, £895, 400kgs, £810. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,025, 470kgs, £975.

FAT COWS

J McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 700kgs, £1,255. Matthew Brothers, Glenarm, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,115. W M Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin, 670kgs, £970, 630kgs, £900. Cahal McMullan, Loughuile, Limousin, 560kgs, £780. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 690kgs, £1,030, 610kgs, £1,100, 680kgs, £1,040, 665kgs, £820, 630kgs, £950. S J Currie, Mosside, Hereford, 700kgs, £940.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.