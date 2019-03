Steers sell to a top price of £1,165 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 154 cattle last Monday night met with a sharper trade for all types.

Steers sold to a top of £1,165, heifers sold to £1,060 and fat cows topped at £980.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Rasharkin producer, OTM, Belgian Blue, 600kgs, £1,100, 750kgs, £1,165. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus 500kgs, £1,035, 540kgs, £1,055, 505kgs, £1,050. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £845, 410kgs, £845. Dervock producer, Belgian Blue, 390kgs, £750, 440kgs, £800, 410kgs, £820, 440kgs, £835. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 470kgs, £885. Dunloy producer, Simmental, 640kgs, £1,080, 600kgs, £1,075. Ballycastle producer, Simmental, 550kgs, £950, 540kgs, £965, 560kgs, £995, 570kgs, £980. Martinstown producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 470kgs, £915, 460kgs, £875. Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 350kgs, £745. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 305kgs, £635, 330kgs, £635. Moyarget producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £760. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £820, 450kgs, £900, 550kgs, £1,010, 460kgs, £900. Bushmills producer, Friesian, 670kgs, £1,105, 640kgs, £945, 700kgs, £1,005, 650kgs, £1,080. Broughshane producer, Limousin, 490kgs, £915. Armoy producer, Belgian Blue, 330kgs, £695. Rasharkin producer, OTM, Lincoln Red, 700kgs, £1,090, 700kgs, £1,080. Cullybackey producer, Parthenais, 500kgs, £950. Ballymoney producer, Hereford, 660kgs, £1,190, 580kgs, £935. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 370kgs, £725.

HEIFERS

Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 530kgs £1,060, 500kgs, £990. Martinstown producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 480kgs, £890. Rasharkin producer, Hereford, 550kgs, £890, 580kgs, £985, 600kgs, £965. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £945, 500kgs, £910. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 250kgs, £530. Ballymena producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £690. Moyarget producer, Charolais, 350kgs, £670. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 370kgs, £700. Martinstown producer, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 430kgs, £820.

FAT COWS

Ballymena producer, Limousin, 530kgs, £800, 630kgs, £710. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 700kgs, £980.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.