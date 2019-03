Steers sell to a top price of £1,205 at Armoy Mart

A good show of 146 head last Monday night met with a much sharper trade with the better weather and men looking for cattle to graze.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,205, heifers sold to £1,170 for 600kgs and fat cows topped at £950.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Bushmills producer, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,085. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £875, 410kgs, £850. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 390kgs, £800, 400kgs, £845, 405kgs, £885, 420kgs, £870, 400kgs, £845. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,000, 550kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,100. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,040. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 410kgs, £850. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,145. Loughguile producer, Aberdeen Angus, 340kgs, £700, 340kgs, £700. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 470kgs, £855, 550kgs, £955. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 360kgs, £730. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,055, 460kgs, £890, 450kgs, £890, 480kgs, £900, 450kgs, £900. Armoy producer, Hereford, 500kgs, £975, 550kgs, £985, 500kgs, £890, 505kgs, £975. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,075, 570kgs, £1,040. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £840, 540kgs, £1,000, 500kgs, £950, 480kgs, £930. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £765. Armoy producer, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,110, 700kgs, £1,205.

HEIFERS

Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 310kgs, £720. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £750. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,080. Mosside producer, Belgian Blue, 580kgs, £1,070, 600kgs, £990. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,040 Bushmills producer, Charolais, 370kgs, £755, 380kgs, £755, 360kgs, £715. Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,170, 400kgs, £760. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 350kgs, £650.

FAT COWS

Coleraine producers, Limousin, 690kgs, £950. Armoy producers, Limousin, 700kgs, £920. Cloughmills producer, Limousin, 530kgs, £625. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £690, 450kgs, £610, 500kgs, £670.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.