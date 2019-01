Steers sell to a top price of £1,350 at Armoy Mart

A smaller offering of 156 head last Monday night met with a very sharp trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to a top price of £1,350 for an OTM Charolais weighing 700kgs with a 370kg Limousin at £900, heifers to £1,230 for 490kgs and fat cows topped at £1,045 for 700kgs.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

R Getty, Armoy, Charolais, OTM, 700kgs, £1,350, 670kgs, £1,280. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 380kgs, £780, 450kgs, £930. Dan McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 370kgs, £900, 300kgs, £680. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 700kgs, £1,340, 700kgs, £,1300, 725kgs, £1,305. Alan Creith, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,145, 600kgs, £1,215, 530kgs £1,020, 500kgs, £970, 600kgs, £1,215, 620kgs, £1,200, 610kgs, £1,200, 560kgs, £1,075, 540kgs, £1,080. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Simmental, 690kgs, £1,260, 600kgs, £1,175, 605kgs, £1,185, 600kgs, £1,160. Armoy farmer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,140, 550kgs, £1,045. Aaron McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 340kgs, £710. R Getty, Armoy, Charolais, OTM, 630kgs, £1,190, 600kgs, £1,150. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Simmental, 500kgs, £930, 490kgs, £925, 400kgs, £835. Alan Creith, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,045, 570kgs, £1,060, 600kgs, £1,155.

HEIFERS

F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,230, 420kgs, £910, 500kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £1,000, 440kgs, £1,115. Des Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,225, 560kgs, £1,185. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,085. W J McMullan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,035, 400kgs, £900. T Wright, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,095, 550kgs, £1,065. Charles McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,050, 560kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £975, 600kgs, £1,150, 600kgs, £1,150. Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,255, 580kgs, £1,185, 560kgs, £1,070. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 490kgs, £960. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 360kgs, £725, 425kgs, £885, 400kgs, £770. C Battersby, Bushmills, Charolais, 490kgs, £935. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,095, 580kgs, £1,080, 530kgs, £1,060. Aaron McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 300kgs, £580. C Marron, Rasharkin, Hereford, 510kgs, £990, 500kgs, £910.

Fat cows sold to £1,045 for a 700kgs Friesian.

Sale every Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.