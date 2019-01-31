Steers sell to to £1,355 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 240 calves on Thursday, January 24th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £420; Maghera farmer, Limousin £415; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £370; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £350, £338, £330; A McAuley, Bushmills, AA £350; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Hereford £345, Aberdeen Angus £315, Hereford £290, Belgian Blue £285, Hereford £270; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £325; J Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £312; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £310; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £295, Belgian Blue £290; R J and M Patterson, Killykergan, Belgian Blue £295, Aberdeen Angus £290; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £290; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £282; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Simmental £275; I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £275; W Campbell, Ballymoney, Limousin £270; C Harbinson, Glenavy, Friesian £260; G Kerr, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £270, Aberdeen Angus £230; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Simmental £250; J H McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £250 and R J Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £240.

Heifer calves

R Boyd, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £435, Shorthorn beef £330; H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £365, Aberdeen Angus £360; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £310, £300, £280, Aberdeen Angus £270; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £295; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £285; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £280, Aberdeen Angus £250, Simmental £245; A Gilmore, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £270; AR Redmond, Portavogie, Belgian Blue £258, £245; A McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £250; J Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £248; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £235, Simmental £230; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £230 and W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £225.

Friesian calves

Supe trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £170.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 400 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, January 28th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £105.00 to 451 per kg.

Lambs

J Christie, Ballymoney, 22k, £99.20 (451), 19k, £85.20 (448); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 22k, £96.60 (439); D and W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 19.5k, £85 (436), 23k, £98.40 (428); J Higgins, Garvagh, 22.5k, £98.20 (436); V Millen, Coleraine, 20.5k, £88.20 (430); D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 23k, £98.70 (429); E Steele, Portglenone, 23.5k, £100.70 (429); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23k, £98.50 (428); J Thompson, Killaloo, 23k, £98.40 (428); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 21k, £89.70 (427); G Henderson, Bushmills, 23.5k, £100 (426); J Lamont, Ahoghill, 23k, £97 (422); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 18.5k, £78 (422), 22k, £91.20 (415); W Johnston, Maghera, 24k, £100 (417); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 25k, £103.80 (415); Gilmore and Co, Boveedy, 25k, £103 (412); D McAllister, Portglenone, 22.5k, £92.70 (412); D Hull, Aghadowey, 25.5k, £103.80 (407).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £110.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, January 29th met a super trade to a top of £1,850 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 200 stock on Wednesday, January 30th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to to £1,355, heifers sold to £1,215 and fat cows sold to £1,095.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 690k Charolais £1,095 (159), 650k Simmental £920 (142); R Kelso, Upperlands, 510k Friesian £790 (155), 530k, £650 (123); R Thompson, Aghadowey, 630k Limousin £860 (137), 700k, £950 (136), 700k Simmental £940 (134), 610k Aberdeen Angus £800 (131), 700k Shorthorn beef £890 (127); D Starrett, Kilrea, 670k Limousin £885 (132), 700k Simmental £915 (131).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

T Martin, Dunloy, 520k Charolais £1,205 (232), 530k, £1,130 (213), 500k, £1,060 (212), 490k, £1,000 (204), 510k, £1,040 (204), 520k, £1,050 (202); D Starrett, Kilrea, 550k Charolais £1,210 (220); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 440k Charolais £965 (219); Ballymena farmer, Garvagh, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,190 (209), 560k Charolais £1,165 (208), 540k Limousin £1,095 (203); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 410k Limousin £855 (209); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 320k Charolais £665 (208), 320k, £650 (203); D Gordon, Portglenone, 530k Charolais £1,095 (207); Drumahoe farmer, 330k Charolais £680 (206); S Taylor, Macosquin, 300k Aberdeen Angus £610 (203); Randalstown farmer, 600k Limousin £1,215 (203) and Kilrea farmer, 420k Charolais £850 (202).

Steers

Drumahoe farmer, 380k Charolais £915 (241), 340k, £795 (234), 450k, £975 (217), 390k, £845 (217); R Cole, Macosquin, 330k Aberdeen Angus £765 (232), 320k, £740 (231), 350k £790 (226), 320k, £690 (216), 360k, £765 (213), 350k, £740 (211); K Cubitt, Rasharkin, 510k Limousin £1,170 (229), 540k, £1,200 (222), 550k, £1,170 (213), 570k, £1,185 (208); Randalstown farmer, 550k Limousin £1170 (213); T Martin, Dunloy, 560k Charolais £1,195 (213), 540k, £1,145 (212), 590k, £1,225 (208), 550k, £1,140 (207), 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (207), 540k Charolais £1,115 (207), 600k Charolais £1,205 (201), 560k, £1,120 (200); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 470k Simmental £995 (212), 440k Fleckvieh £905 (206); K and W Black, Macosquin, 415k Limousin £870 (210), 390k, £800 (205); G Rainey, Kilrea, 630k Limousin £1,285 (204); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 350k Limousin £715 (204); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1,275 (202); H and G Wilson, Limavady, 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,085 (201) and K Scullion, Portglenone, 560k Charolais £1,120 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.