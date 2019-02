Store bullocks sell to £1,060 at Lisnaskea Mart

A large entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, February 19 sold to a very firm demand for all sorts with store bullocks selling to £1,060 for a 510kg Charolais and reaching £229 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais at £870.

Store heifers sold to £990 for a 510kg Charolais (£194) and reaching £206 per 100kg for a 480kg Charolais at £990.

Weanling males sold to £960 for a 430kg Charolais (£223) and reaching £322 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais at £645.

Weanling heifers sold to £865 for a 380kg Charolais (£227) and reaching £335 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais at £770 and £324 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais at £810.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Derrylin producer 510kg Charolais to £1,060 (£208), 510kg Charolais to £1,010 (£198), 510kg Charolais to £1,000 (£196), 460kg Charolais to £965 (£214), £530kg Charolais to £960, 460kg Charolais to £940 and 460kg Limousin to £900. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221), 500kg Charolais to £955 and 450kg Limousin to £890. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Limousin to £960 (£218), 490kg Charolais to £940, 430kg Limousin to £905 and 490kg Hereford to £885. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £870 (£229).

STORE HEIFERS

Brookeborough producer 510kg Charolais to £990 (£194), 480kg Charolais to £990 (£206), 440kg Limousin to £860 and 470kg Simmental to £850.

WEANLING MALES

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £960 (£223), 310kg Charolais to £815 (£263), 340kg Limousin to £795, 350kg Charolais to £785 and 320kg Charolais to £720. Irvinestown producer 340kg Limousin to £895 (£263), 330kg Charolais to £810, 340kg Charolais to £810, 340kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Charolais to £785. Knockaraven producer 390kg Limousin to £890 (£228), 270kg Limousin to £840 (£311), 380kg Limousin to £830 and 330kg Limousin to £800. Bellanaleck producer 340kg Charolais to £975 and 380kg Limousin to £825. Florencecourt producer 320kg Charolais to £865 (£270), 390kg Charolais to £860, 360kg Charolais to £855, 340kg Limousin to £840 and 320kg Simmental to £780. Culkey producer 380kg Charolais to £865, 370kg Charolais to £855, 300kg Charolais to £805 and 250kg Limousin to £705 (£282), Beloo producer 340kg Limousin to £860, 360kg Limousin to £855 and 270kg Limousin to £715. Rosslea producer 440kg Charolais to £855. Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £850 (£274), 290kg Limousin to £810, 320kg Charolais to £800 and 290kg Charolais to £795. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £845. Coa producer 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840x 2 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £775, 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £720 and 210kg Charolais to £625 (£297), Kinawley producer 350kg Charolais to £805, 330kg Charolais to £800, 270kg Charolais to £680 (£252), 200kg Charolais to £645 (£322) and 190kg Charolais to £600 (£316), Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £795 (£274) and 300kg Charolais to £730. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £795, 330kg Charolais to £780 and 260kg Charolais to £720 (£277), Magheraveely producer 310kg Charolais to £765. Rosslea producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 260kg Charolais to £735 (£282), 260kg Charolais to £725 and 260kg Charolais to £680. Garrison producer 300kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £700.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Culkey producer 380kg Charolais to £865 (£227), 330kg Charolais to £805 (£244) and 240kg Limousin to £600. Garvary producer 300kg Charolais to £830 (£276), 250kg Charolais to £810 (£324), 230kg Charolais to £770 (£335), 290kg Charolais to £765, 300kg Charolais to £735 and 290kg Charolais to £690. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £820, 320kg Charolais to £755, 320kg Charolais to £750 and 320kg Charolais to £690. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £770 (£256) and 280kg Limousin to £670. Coa producer 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £750. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £715, 330kg Limousin to £690 and 220kg Limousin to £545. Irvinestown producer 300kg Charolais to £705 and 310kg Charolais to £695. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Limousin to £580 (£241), 250kg Limousin to £590 (£236), 250kg Limousin to £555 and 250kg Limousin to £550.

More stock required to supply this growing demand from buyers province wide.