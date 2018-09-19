Store bullocks sell to £1,075 at Lisnaskea Mart

An increased entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea sales on Tuesday, September 18th sold to a firm demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,075 for a 470kg Limousin (£229).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £900 for a 430kg Aberdeen Angus (£209) with smaller ones selling to £288 per 100kg for a 210kg Limousin to £605 followed by a 230kg Limousin to £655 (£285).

Store heifers sold to £1085 for a 580kg Limousin (£187) followed by a 510kg Charolais to £1,005 (£197).

Weanling heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £845.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE & WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 470kg Limousin to £1,075 (£229), Newtownbutler producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1055 (£185), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £970 (£202) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £835. Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £1,000 (£200), 510kg Charolais to £970 and 520kg Shorthorn to £920. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 340kg Simmental to £630. Magheraveely producer 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £775, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, 340kg Saler to £690, 400kg Belgian Blue to £670, 380kg Saler to £605 and 310kg Hereford to £610. Mackin producer 300kg Charolais to £740 (£246) and 330kg Charolais to £685. Cooneen producer 270kg Limousin to £720 (£266), 310kg Limousin to £700 (£226), 250kg Limousin to £665 (£266), 230kg Limousin to £655 (£285), 210kg Limousin to £605 (£288) and 310kg Charolais to £600.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Limousin to £1,085 (£187), 410kg Limousin to £875 (£213) 470kg Limousin to £830 and 460kg Limousin to £820. Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £1,005 (£197), Newtownbutler producer 530kg Limousin to £985 and 510kg Simmental to £880. Culkey producer 460kg Charolais to £980 (£213), 420kg Charolais to £945 (£225), 450kg Charolais to £940 (£209), 400kg Charolais to £870 (£217.50) and 370kg Charolais to £845 (£228), Newtownbutler producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£206) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Cooneen producer 440kg Limousin to £845. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £805, 420kg Charolais to £760, 450kg Hereford to £735 and 440kg Hereford to £650. Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £675 and 300kg Charolais to £675 (£225). Lisnaskea producer 420kg Hereford to £650.

COWS & CALVES

Brookeborough producer heifers with heifer calves to £1,040 and £1,000. Fivemiletown producer £1,000 for heifer with bull calf and £1,000 for heifer with heifer calf.