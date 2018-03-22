Store bullocks sell to £1,085 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good turnout of stock this week at Lisnaskea Sales with a very firm demand returned for all sorts.

Leading prices:

STORE BULLOCKS: Aghalane producer 520kg Hereford to £1,085 (£208). Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £960 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £935. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Limousin to £960 (£228). Lisbellaw producer 430kg Charolais to £930 (£216).

STORE HEIFERS: Aghalane producer 480kg Herefprd to £935, 460kg Hereford to £895, 480kg Hereford to £850 and 460kg Hereford to £840. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Simmental to £920 and 480kg Limousin to £800. Newtownbutler producer 490kg Limousin to £900. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £880. Derrylin producer 450kg Charolais to £855. Fivemiletown producer 440kg Belgian Blue to £815, 390kg Charolais to £745, 370kg Belgian Blue to £690, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £660.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Roscor producer 350kg Charolais to £990 (£283), 340kg Charolais to £945 (£278), 340kg Charolais to £880, 410kg Charolais to £850, 300kg Charolais to £785, 290kg Charolais to £730 and 380kg Hereford to £720. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £950, 350kg Limousin to £880, 370kg Limousin to £860 and 290kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £950. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Simmental to £900, 350kg Charolais to £890, 320kg Charolais to £810, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £795, 290kg Charolais to £785 and 290kg Charolais to £750. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Charolais to £770. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £740. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £745. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £755 and 330kg Charolais to £730. Derrygonnelly producer 260kg Limousin to £700, 240kg Limousin to £665 and 270kg Limousin to £605. Boho producer 300kg Limousin to £690 and 220kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £685. Florencecourt producer 210kg Simmental to £565. Derrylin producer 240kg Shorthorn to £450.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £855 and 360kg Charolais to £700. Roscor producer 320kg Charolais to £820, 430kg Hereford to £790, 350kg Charolais to £785 and 320kg Charolais to £785. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £820, 350kg Limousin to £690, and 270kg Limousin to £645. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £795 and 290kg Simmental to £630. Monea producer 270kg Charolais to £770, 270kg Charolais to £690, 310kg Charolais to £670, 330kg Charolais to £660, 270kg Charolais to £620, 260kg Charolais to £610, 200kg Charolais to £590, 230kg Charolais to £555, 230kg Charolais to £480, 180kg Charolais to £470 and 180kg Charolais to £435. Garrison producer 330kg Charolais to £755, 300kg Charolais to £750 and 290kg Charolais to £700. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £710, 290kg Charolais to £695, 270kg Charolais to £610 and 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £580. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £710 and 300kg Limousin to £670. Lisbellaw producer 440kg Hereford to £700, 380kg Hereford to £645, 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £630, 370kg Limousin to £560, 360kg Limousin to £560. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £705 and 270kg Limousin to £650. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £680, 240kg Charolais to £605 and 310kg Simmental to £600. Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £685 and 280kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £640 and 300kg Limousin to £620. Aghalane producer 280kg Limousin to £610. Boho producer 240kg Limousin to £600. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £600 and 300kg Limousin to £600. Lisbellaw producer 230kg Charolais to £580. Derrylin producer 220kg Shorthorn to £535. Corranny producer 250kg Limousin to £525. Derrygonnelly producer 210kg Charolais to £530.