Store bullocks sell to £1,100 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday August 27th 2018 which was met with a good for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £920 for a Simmental weighing 516kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,100 for a Limousin weighing 516kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top prices per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 422kg at £850 = 2.01.

Bullocks – Limousin, 516kg at £1,100 = 2.13.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £850 = 2.01p; Limousin, 440kg at £870 = 1.98p; Simmental, 456kg at £895 = 1.96p; Charolais, 454kg at £830 = 1.83p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 250kg at £490 = 1.96p; Charolais, 292kg at £570 = 1.95p; Charolais, 314kg at £585 = 1.86p; Charolais, 298kg at £525 = 1.76p; Limousin, 272kg at £500 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 470kg at £900 = 1.91p; Limavady producer; Simmental, 486kg at £900 = 1.85p; Simmental, 516kg at £920 = 1.78p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 272kg at £545 = 2.00p; Limousin, 338kg at £650 = 1.92p; Limousin, 312kg at £590 = 1.89p; Limousin, 318kg at £600 = 1.89p; Limousin, 420kg at £750 = 1.79p; Limousin, 326kg at £580 = 1.78p; Limousin, 332kg at £585 = 1.76p; Limousin, 296kg at £525 = 1.77p; Limousin, 328kg at £570 = 1.74p; Limousin, 334kg at £580 = 1.74p; Limousin, 398kg at £675 = 1.70p; Limousin, 352kg at £580 = 1.65p.

Bulls/bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,100 = 2.13p; Limousin, 446kg at £890 = 2.00p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,000 = 2.13p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 300kg at £680 = 2.27p; Limousin, 302kg at £590 = 1.95p; Limousin, 346kg at £670 = 1.94p; Saler, 308kg at £525 = 1.70p and Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 646kg at £1,000 = 1.55p; Friesian 540kg at £880 = 1.63; Simmental, 636kg at £1,000 = 1.57p; Friesian, 606kg at £900 = 1.49p; Friesian, 458kg at £625 = 1.36p; Limousin, 404kg at £710 = 1.76p; Limousin, 400kg at £710 = 178p; Belgian Blue, 404kg at £710 = 1.76p; Charolais, 432kg at £700 = 1.62p.

Cows: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 590kg at £900 = 1.53p and Limousin, 462kg at £470 = 1.02p.

Sheep: A good show of 1,200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, August 25th 2018 which was met with a fight against a reduced trade for fat lambs, but still resulted with strong prices.

Store lambs remain a very strong trade.

An entry of over 400 cast ewes topped at £100 for several lots, with many lots of well fleshed ewes passing the £85 mark.

A smaller entry of almost 800 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £90.00 for 26kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £90.00 = 3.46p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £87.00 = 3.63p; Ballymoney producer; 19 lambs 25.4kg at £83.50 = 3.29p; Draperstown producer; 18 lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 3.73p; Dungiven producer; 7 lambs 24.5kg at £82.00 = 3.35p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £82.50 = 3.17p; Garvagh producer; 12 lambs 24.3kg at £82.00 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £82.00 = 3.28p; Limavady producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £82.00 = 2.93p and Bushmills producer; 6 lambs 23.5kg at £81.50 = 3.47p;

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; Garvagh producer; 24 lambs 22.7kg at £77.00 = 3.39p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 22.8kg at £75.80 = 3.32p; Swatragh producer; 10 lambs 22kg at £76.60 = 3.48p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £76.00 = 3.45p; Dungiven producer; 5 lambs 21kg at £78.50 = 3.73p; Swatragh producer; 20 lambs 21.8kg at £74.50 = 3.43p; Garvagh producer; 4 lambs 21.8kg at £75.20 = 3.46p and Claudy producer; 25 lambs 21.5kg at £74.00 = 3.44p.

Lightweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 20kg at £71.20 = 3.56p; Dungiven producer; 15 lambs 19.9kg at £70.00 = 3.52p; Limavady producer; 6 lambs 19.5kg at £69.20 = 3.55p; Portglenone producer; 9 lambs 18.8kg at £66.20 = 3.52p; Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 16kg at £63.50 = 3.97p and Cookstown producer; 4 lambs 14kg at £65.00 = 4.64p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Aghadowey producer; 1 ewe at £100; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £100 and Rasharkin producer; 1 ewe at £95.00

Payment on the day.

