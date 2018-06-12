Store bullocks sell to £1,140 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A small show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, June 11th 2018, which was met with a firm trade.

Store heifers sold to £940 for a Limousin weighing 436kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,140 for a Limousin weighing 466kg.

Fat cows sold to £860 for a Belgium Blue weighing 606kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Swatragh producer; Limousin, 436kg at £940 = 2.16p.

Bullocks – Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1140 = 2.45p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 436kg at £940 = 2.16p; Limousin, 394kg at £825 = 2.09p; Charolais, 420kg at £820 = 1.95p; Charolais, 362kg at £735 = 2.03p and Donemana producer; Limousin, 336kg at £730 = 2.17p; Limousin, 380kg at £780 = 2.05p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,140 = 2.45p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,000 = 2.37p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,080 = 2.30p; Limousin, 346kg at £885 = 2.56p; Limousin, 414kg at £845 = 2.04p; Donemana producer; Limousin, 438kg at £870 = 1.99p; Limousin, 364kg at £835 = 2.29p; Upperlands producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 294kg at £740 = 2.52p; Charolais, 302kg at £835 = 2.76p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 480kg at £890 = 1.85p; Simmental, 472kg at £940 = 1.99p; Stewartstown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 336kg at £710 = 2.11p; Limousin, 222kg at £455 = 2.05p; Limousin, 220kg at £540 = 2.45p and Upperlands producer; Limousin, 356kg at £870 = 2.44p.

Cows: Moneymore producer; Belgian Blue, 606kg at £860 = 1.42p and Limousin, 518kg at £720 = 1.39p.

Sheep: A small show of 400 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, June 9th 2018.

An entry of 60 ewes was met with a good trade topping at £88 for several lots.

An entry of 250 spring lambs were presented for sale, receiving an improved trade seen from previous weeks, topping at £126 for four lambs at 28kg.

Breeders were also a good trade topping at £198 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight springs - Cookstown producer; 4 lambs 28kg at £126 = 4.50p; Upperlands producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £124 = 4.77p; Ballymoney producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £120 = 5.22p; Cookstown producer; 6 lambs 23kg at £120 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 25kg at £120 = 4.80p; Aghadowey producer; 17 lambs 17.8kg at £119.80 = 5.25p; Cookstown producer; 11 lambs 22.9kg at £119.50 = 5.22p; Bushmills producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £119.50 = 5.20p; Maghera producer; 14 lambs 22kg at £119 = 5.41p; Toomebridge producer; 5 lambs 23.4kg at £117 = 5.00p; Desertmartin producer; 15 lambs 21.6kg at £116.20 = 5.38p; Coleraine producer; 5 lambs 22.4kg at £114.50 = 5.11p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p; Swatragh producer; 20 lambs 22kg at £114 = 5.18p; Cookstown producer; 3 lambs 22kg at £110 = 5.00p and Swatragh producer; 10 lambs 21.5kg at £109.50 = 5.09p.

Lightweight springs: Kilrea producer; 6 lambs 20.8kg at £110 = 5.29p; Maghera producer; 7 lambs 20.5kg at £105.50 = 5.15p; Aghadowey producer; 2 lambs 20kg at £102 = 5.10p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 20.6kg at £100 = 4.85p; Cookstown producer; 23 lambs 20.2kg at £95.50 = 4.73p and Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 19.2kg at £95.00 = 4.95p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer; 4 ewes at £88.00; Magherafelt producer; 3 ewes at £88.00; Feeny producer; 2 ewes at £87.50 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £86.00.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

June 2018 sponsor – NCCE Training Centre.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for your stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.