Store bullocks sell to £1,230 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A strong show of over 100 head of good quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, September 17th 2018 which was met with a great trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1,165 for a Limousin weighing 538kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,230 for a Limousin weighing 590kg.

Cull cows sold to £1,000 for a Simmental weighing 850kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers - Limousin, 300kg at £760 = 2.53.

Bullocks - Limousin 388kg at £995 = 2.56.

Bulls/bullocks: Upperlands producer; Charolais, 374kg at £915 = 2.45p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,090 = 2.43p; Limousin, 522kg at £1,155 = 2.21p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,215 = 2.18p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,200 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 476kg at £905 = 1.90p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 440kg at £1,070 = 2.43p; Limousin, 384kg at £815 = 2.12p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Limousin, 462kg at £980 = 2.12p; Limousin, 462kg at £980 = 2.12; Charolais, 568kg at £1185 = 2.09p; Limousin, 470kg at £985 = 2.10p; Limousin, 402kg at £840 = 2.09p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,230 = 2.08p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 448kg at £1,110 = 2.48p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,085 = 2.49p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,000 = 2.35p; Limousin, 456kg at £885 = 1.94p: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,100 = 2.29p; Charolais, 426kg at £960 = 2.25p; Charolais, 446kg at £965 = 2.16p; Limousin, 436kg at £925 = 2.12p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,070 = 2.07p; Limousin, 458kg at £940 = 2.05p; Charolais, 442kg at £910 = 2.06p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 388kg at £995 = 2.56p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 476kg at £1,025 = 2.33p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; Limousin, 466kg at £965 = 2.07p; Charolais,530kg at £1090 = 2.06p; Limousin, 468kg at £915 = 1.96p; Limavady producer; Charolais,424kg at £800 = 1.89p; Charolais, 388kg at £710 = 1.83p; Shorthorn, 392kg at £700 = 1.79p; Charolais, 446kg at £770 = 1.73p; Shorthorn, 444kg at £675 = 1.52p; Upperlands producer; Belgian Blue, 334kg at £705 = 2.11p; Limousin, 328kg at £650 = 1.98p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 350kg at £850 = 2.43p; Limousin, 326kg at £725 = 2.22p; Limousin, 436kg at £840 = 1.93p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 414kg at £895 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £970 = 2.10p; Limousin, 488kg at £970 = 1.99p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 400kg at £975 = 2.44p; Charolais, 424kg at £950 = 2.24p; Limousin, 412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Limousin, 450kg at £880 = 1.96p; Charolais, 472kg at £875 = 1.85p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 374kg at £850 = 2.27p and Ringsend producer; Charolais, 454kg at £980 = 2.16p.

Heifers: Upperlands producer; Charolais, 442kg at £980 = 2.22p; Charolais, 424kg at £935 = 2.21p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,000 = 2.19p; Charolais, 522kg at £1,130 = 2.16p; Charolais, 452kg at £970 = 2.15p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,050 = 2.13p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,040 = 2.11p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,055 = 2.08p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 542kg at £1,160 = 2.14p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,165 = 2.17p; Limousin, 492kg at £960 = 1.95p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 342kg at £765 = 2.24p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 300kg at £760 = 2.53p; Limousin, 288kg at £655 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 400kg at £875 = 2.19p; Charolais, 384kg at £835 = 2.17p; Charolais, 358kg at £765 = 2.14p; Charolais, 424kg at £810 = 1.91p; Charolais, 312kg at £595 = 1.91p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £735 = 2.04p; Charolais, 322kg at £650 = 2.02p and Swatragh producer; Simmental, 404kg at £800 = 1.98p; Charolais, 470kg at £885 = 1.88p; Charolais, 480kg at £895 = 1.86p Charolais, 530kg at £970 = 1.83p; Limousin, 468kg at £840 = 1.79p.

Cows: Swatragh producer; Simmental, 696kg at £900 = 1.29p; Simmental, 716kg at £875 = 1.22p; Garvagh producer; Simmental, 850kg at £1,000 = 1.18p; Simmental, 668kg at £885 = 1.32p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 638kg at £840 = 1.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £635 = 1.22p; Limousin, 592kg at £640 = 1.08p; Limousin, 638kg at £650 = 1.02p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 606kg at £675 = 1.11p; Limousin, 544kg at £570 = 1.05p; Limousin, 524kg at £520 = 0.99p.

Sheep: A good show of 1,350 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, September 15th 2018 which was met with a fight against a reduced lamb trade but still resulted in good prices for all types of stock.

An entry of over 300 cast ewes topped at £85 for a pen of Texels.

An entry of over 1000 lambs were presented for sale, with well fleshed lambs being well sought after, topping at £81.50 for 26.8kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Upperlands producer; 23.5kg at £80.00 = 3.40p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £78.50 = 3.49p; Ballymoney producer; 24.8kg at £78.20 = 3.15p; Dungiven producer; 24.4kg at £78.00 = 3.20p; Limavady producer; 24.7kg at £78.00 = 3.16p; Garvagh producer; 24.8kg at £78.00 = 3.15p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £77.50 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 23.9kg at £77.50 = 3.24p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £77.00 = 3.35p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £77.00 = 3.21p.

Mid-weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 21.7kg at £74.20 = 3.42p; Swatragh producer; 21.8kg at £71.00 = 3.26p; Magherafelt producer; 19.8kg at £71.50 = 3.61p; Upperlands producer; 21.4kg at £71.00 = 3.32p; Limavady producer; 19.8kg at £70.00 = 3.54p; Ballycastle producer; 20.4kg at £71.50 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 20.6kg at £71.20 = 3.46p and Maghera producer; 21kg at £70.00 = 3.33p.

Lightweight lambs: Slaughtmanus producer; 18.4kg at £68.50 = 3.72p; Swatragh producer; 18.5kg at £67.00 = 3.62p; Strangford producer; 17.3kg at £66.00 = 3.82p; Maghera producer; 16.6kg at £67.00 = 4.04p and Maghera producer; 16kg at £65.50 = 4.09p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 1 fat ram at £112; Bushmills producer; 8 ewes at £85.00; Bushmills producer; 3 ewes at £85.00 and Limavady producer; 1 ewe at £77.00.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

September 2018 sponsor – McGuigan’s Garage, Swatragh

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.