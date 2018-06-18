Store bullocks sell to £1,270 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A small show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, June 18th 2018 which was met with a firm trade.

Store heifers sold to £890 for a Charolais weighing 376kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,270 for a Limousin weighing 620kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,220 for a Limousin weighing 666kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Swatragh producer; Charolais, 376kg at £890 = 2.37p.

Bullocks – Castledawson producer; Limousin, 620kg at £1270 = 2.05p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 376kg at £890 = 2.37p; Stabiliser, 452kg at £805 = 1.78p; Charolais, 394kg at £800 = 2.03p; Charolais, 408kg at £780 = 1.91p; Limousin, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p and Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 320kg at £690 = 2.16p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 356kg at £910 = 2.56p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Limousin, 356kg at £970 = 2.51p; Limousin, 422kg at £900 = 2.13p; Limousin, 388kg at £800 = 2.06p and Castledawson producer; Limousin, 620kg at £1,270 = 2.05p; Limousin, 634kg at £1,210 = 1.91p; Limousin, 654kg at £1,230 = 1.88p; Limousin, 632kg at £1,155 = 1.83p.

Cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 588kg at £1,215 = 2.07p; Charolais, 656kg at £1,070 = 1.63p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 666kg at £1,220 = 1.83p.

Sheep: A seasonal show of 530 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, June 18th 2018.

An entry of over 80 ewes was met with a great trade topping at £119 with many lots passing £100.

An entry of almost 400 spring lambs were presented for sale, receiving a slightly reduced trade for heavy lambs but a strong trade overall, topping at £108 for five lambs at 22kg.

A small entry of breeders were also a good trade topping at £178 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight springs: Coleraine producer; 5 lambs 22kg at £108 = 4.91p; 3 lambs 22kg at £108 = 4.91p; Ballymoney producer; 8 lambs 25kg at £108 = 4.32p; Rasharkin producer; 2 lambs 25.5kg at £108 = 4.24p; Limavady producer; 10 lambs 25.7kg at £106.50 = 4.14p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £105.50 = 4.22p; Limavady producer; 12 lambs 24.4kg at £105 = 4.30p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 24.6kg at £105 = 4.27p; Coleraine producer; 9 lambs 25kg at £105 = 4.20p; Portglenone producer; 8 lambs 22kg at £104 = 4.73p; Coleraine producer; 6 lambs 24.5kg at £104 = 4.24p; Ballymena producer; 5 lambs 23.6kg at £104 = 4.41p; Coleraine producer; 8 lambs 23.3kg at £103.50 = 4.44p; Coleraine producer; 4 lambs 24.3kg at £103 = 4.25p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £102 = 4.53p; Rasharkin producer; 5 lambs 23.2kg at £102 = 4.40p; Knockloughrim producer; 4 lambs 23.2kg at £102 = 4.40p and Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 21.6kg at £100 = 4.63p.

Lightweight springs: Coleraine producer; 11 lambs 21.9kg at £98.00 = 4.47p; Cookstown producer; 8 lambs 21.5kg at £97.00 = 4.51p; Dungiven producer; 16 lambs 20.8kg at £96.00 = 4.62p; Innishrush producer; 8 lambs 20.6kg at £93.00 = 4.51p; Bellaghy producer; 3 lambs 20.5kg at £92.00 = 4.49p; Swatragh producer; 9 lambs 20.4kg at £92.00 = 4.51p; Kilrea producer; 14 lambs 19.8kg at £92.50 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 19.5kg at £88.00 = 4.51p and Desertmartin producer; 5 lambs 18kg at £85.00 = 4.72p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Aghadowey producer; 2 ewes at £119; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe at £117 ; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £109.50 and Limavady producer; 4 ewes at £109.50.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

June 2018 sponsor – NCCE Training Centre.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.