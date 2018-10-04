Store bullocks sell to £870 for 490kg at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of cattle on Tuesday, October 2nd at Lisnaskea sold to a steady demand for all sorts.

Store bullocks sold to £870 for 490kg Aberdeen Angus and £870 for a 440kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £820 for a 380kg Simmental and £770 for a 350kg Limousin.

Store heifers sold to £1035 for a 580kg Limousin and £970 for a 460kg Charolais. Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 380kg Limousin.

Suckler cows sold to £980.

Leading prices for store and weanling heifers: Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Limousin to £1,035 (£178) and 510kg Limousin to £840. Brookeborough producer 460kg Charolais to £970 (£211) 450kg Charolais to £900 (£200) 610kg Charolais to £900 and 460kg Charolais to £890. Fivemiletown producer 490kg Limousin. to £910, 490kg Limousin to £875, 430kg Belgian Blue to £820 and 430kg Charolais to £800. Magheraveely producer 380kg Limousin to £800. Kinawley producer 440kg Limousin to £770. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £685 and 370kg Charolais to £640. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Limousin to £645. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £640 and 240kg Shorthorn to £415. Brookeborough producer 380kg Belgian Blue to £550. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £500.

Store and weanling steers and bulls: Brookeborough producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais to £870 and 380kg Simmental to £820. Maguiresbridge producer 350kg Limousin to £770. Derrylin producer 420kg Simmental to £700.

More stock require to supply a growing demand.