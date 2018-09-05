Store bullocks sell to £900 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, September 3rd 2018, which was met with a good trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £870 for a Limousin weighing 462kg.

Store bullocks sold to £900 for a Limousin weighing 396kg.

Cull cows sold to £910 for a Simmental weighing 640kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top prices per kilo

Heifers - Charolais, 340kg at £770 = 2.26.

Bullocks - Limousin, 350kg at £840 = 2.40.

Bulls/bullocks:

Maghera producer; Limousin, 350kg at £840 = 2.40p; Limousin, 336kg at £790 = 2.35p; Limousin, 234kg at £540 = 2.31p; Limousin, 368kg at £840 = 2.28p; Limousin, 396kg at £900 = 2.27p; Limousin, 372kg at £835 = 2.24p; Limousin, 380kg at £840 = 2.21p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 340kg at £770 = 2.26p; Limousin, 404kg at £850 = 2.10p; Limousin, 388kg at £780 = 2.01p; Limousin, 462kg at £870 = 1.88p; Limousin, 458kg at £850 = 1.86p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 240kg at £510 = 2.13p; Limousin, 236kg at £445 = 1.89p; Limousin, 250kg at £460 = 1.84p; Limousin, 238kg at £320 = 1.34p; Limousin, 500kg at £555 = 1.11p and Desertmartin producer; Charolais, 650kg at £650 = 1.00p.

Cows: Desertmartin producer; 640kg at £910 = 1.42p.

Sheep: A strong show of 1400 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, August 3rd 2018, which was met with strong prices for all types of stock.

Store lambs remain a very strong trade.

An entry of over 400 cast ewes topped at £98.

A strong entry of over 1,000 lambs were presented for sale, with well fleshed lambs being highly sought after, topping at £86.50 for 24kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £86.50 = 3.60p; Ballymena producer; 25.5kg at £85.50 = 3.35p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £84.50 = Derry producer; 23.8kg at £84.00 = 3.53p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £83.50 = 3.48p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £82.80 = 3.41p; Limavady producer; 25.5kg at £82.50 = 3.24p; Pomeroy producer; 24kg at £82.00 = 3.42p; Kilrea producer; 26.2kg at £81.80 = 3.12p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £82.50 = 3.44p.

Mid-weight lambs: Claudy producer; 22.5kg at £79.00 = 3.51p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £77.80 = 3.50p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £75.80 = 3.45p; Coagh producer; 22kg at £75.60 = 3.44p; Swatragh producer; 21.7kg at £74.50 = 3.43p; Ballycastle producer; 21.5kg at £74.00 = 3.44p; Ballymena producer; 21kg at £73.20 = 3.49p and Claudy producer; 21.2kg at £73.80 = 3.48p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 20kg at £72.50 = 3.63p; Draperstown producer; 20.4kg at £70.00 = 3.43p; Maghera producer; 19.3kg at £68.50 = 3.55p; Garvagh producer; 18.8kg at £64.20 = 3.42p; Maghera producer; Maghera producer; 17kg at £62.00 = 3.65p and Draperstown producer; 13.5kg at £54.00 = 4.00p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballinderry producer; 1 ewe at £98.00; Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £83.00 and Swatragh producer; 2 ewes at £80.

