Store bullocks sell to £935 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, July 23rd 2018 which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £860 for a Limousin weighing 474kg.

Store bullocks sold to £935 for a Belgium Blue weighing 448kg.

Fat cows sold to £950 for a Limousin weighing 650kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 388kg at £750 = 1.93p; Charolais, 426kg at £810 = 1.90p; Limousin, 402kg at £790 = 1.97p; Limousin, 426kg at £775 = 1.82; Charolais, 406kg at £725 = 1.79; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 474kg at £860 = 1.81p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £580 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £750 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £660 = 1.70p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £800 = 1.67p Kilrea producer and Simmental, 254kg at £430 = 1.69p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 448kg at £935 = 2.09p; Limousin, 400kg at £870 = 2.18p; Limousin, 438kg at £860 = 1.96p; Charolais, 396kg at £800 = 2.02p; Limousin, 440kg at £730 = 1.66p; Desertmartin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 238kg at £445 = 1.87p; Belted Galloway, 226kg at £390 = 1.73p; Belted Galloway, 226kg at £390 = 1.73p; Belted Galloway, 238kg at £385 = 1.62p and Claudy producer; Montbeliarde, 366kg at £610 = 1.67p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 650kg at £950 = 1.46p; Claudy producer; Simmental, 654kg at £880 = 1.35p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 612kg at £755 = 1.23p; Limousin, 566kg at £530 = 0.94p.

Sheep: A strong show of 1,100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, July 21st 2018 which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 360 cast ewes topped at £94 for 14, with many lots passing the £80 mark.

Over 700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £86.50 for 1 lambs at 29kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 29kg at £86.50 = 2.98p; Maghera producer; Ballymena producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £85.50 = 3.05p; 1 lamb 24kg at £85.00 = 3.54p; Dungannon producer; 4 lambs 25.3kg at £85.00 = 3.37p; Ballymena producer; 1 lamb 32kg at £85.00 = 2.66p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £84.00 = 3.36p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £84.00 = 3.36p; Moneymore producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £83.80 = 3.49p; Cookstown producer; 19 lambs 25.3kg at £83.50 = 3.30p and Ballycastle producer; 29 lambs 22.5kg at £83.00 = 3.69p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 13 lambs 23.5kg at £83.20 = 3.54p; Swatragh producer; 43 lambs 22.5kg at £78.80 = 3.50p; Garvagh producer; 7 lambs 22kg at £83.00 = 3.77p; Moneymore producer; 8 lambs 22kg at £81.20 = 3.69p; Swatragh producer; 14 lambs 21.9kg at £77.00 = 3.52p; Dungannon producer; 17 lambs 21.5kg at £77.50 = 3.60p; Loughgall producer; 10 lambs 21kg at £77.50 = 3.69p and Swatragh producer; 5 lambs 21kg at £76.20 = 3.63p.

Lightweight lambs: Claudy producer; 15 lambs 20.6kg at £72.80 = 3.53p; Mosside producer; 6 lambs 20.6kg at £72.00 = 3.50p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 19.5kg at £68.50 = 3.51p; Moneymore producer; 11 lambs 19kg at £68.50 = 3.61p and Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 18.6kg at £65.50 = 3.52p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Dungannon producer; 16 ewes at £94.00; Moneymore producer; 1 ewe at £90.00 and Limavady producer; 10 ewes at £86.

