Store bullocks sell to a top of £1,150 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, June 25th 2018 which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £820 for a Charolais weighing 412kg.

Store bullocks sold to a top of £1,150 for a Charolais weighing 616kg.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1,130 for a Hereford weighing 774kg.

Top price per kilo:

Heifers - Charolais, 412kg at £820 = 1.99p.

Bullocks - Limousin, 356kg at £940 = 2.64p.

Cull cows - Hereford, 576kg at £1,010 = 1.75p,

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 412kg at £820 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £770 = 1.96p; Charolais, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p; Charolais, 404kg at £780 = 1.93p; Limousin, 392kg at £740 = 1.89p and Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 330kg at £520 = 1.58p; Simmental ,348kg at £525 = 1.51p.

Bullocks

Claudy producer; Limousin, 518kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,080 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,015 = 2.52p; Limousin, 416kg at £960 = 2.31p; Charolais, 400kg at £920 = 2.30p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,095 = 2.54p; Limousin, 356kg at £940 = 2.64p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 302kg at £650 = 2.15p; Hereford, 270kg at £565 = 2.09p; Hereford, 312kg at £555 = 1.78p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 530kg at £1,040 = 1.96p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,110 = 1.93p; Charolais, 616kg at £1150 = 1.87p; Charolais, 620kg at £1,125 = 1.81p.

Cull cows

Swatragh producer; Hereford, 576kg at £1,010 = 1.75p; Hereford, 774kg at £1,130 = 1.46p; Limousin, 530kg at £745 = 1.41p; Limousin, 576kg at £865 = 1.50p; Limousin, 564kg at £795 = 1.41p; Hereford, 642kg at £880 = 1.37p; Hereford, 674kg at £890 = 1.32p and Claudy producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 682kg at £950 = 1.39p.Sheep

A seasonal show of 600 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 23rd June 2018 which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 150 cast ewes topped at £117 with many lots passing the £100 mark.

Almost 450 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £111.50 for 16 lambs at 24.8kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Limavady producer; 16 lambs 24.8kg at £111.50 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £106 = 4.24p; Drumsurn producer; 4 lambs 26.3kg at £106 = 4.03p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 25kg at £105 = 4.20p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 24.8kg at £103 = 4.15p; Desertmartin producer; 16 lambs 23.3kg at £101 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 9 lambs 23.8kg at £99.50 = 4.18p; Claudy producer; 20 lambs 24.3kg at £99.50 = 4.09p; Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £98.50 = 3.94p; Swatragh producer; 5 lambs 23.6kg at £98.00 = 4.15p and Claudy producer; 6 lambs 25kg at £97.50 = 3.90p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 25 lambs 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Claudy producer; 5 lambs 22.4kg at £98.00 = 4.38p; Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £96.00 = 4.27p; Dungiven producer; 4 lambs 23kg at £96.00 = 4.17p; Coleraine producer; 6 lambs 22.3kg at £95.00 = 4.26p; Moneymore producer; 9 lambs 22.4kg at £94.50 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p; Coleraine producer; 10 lambs 21.4kg at £94.00 = 4.39p; Claudy producer; 9 lambs 21.kg at £93.00 = 4.35p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 21.5kg at £93.00 = 4.33p and Castledawson producer; 2 lambs 21kg at £92.00 = 4.38p.

Lightweight lambs: Kilrea producer; 17 lambs 20.8kg at £96.00 = 4.63p; Maghera producer; 27 lambs 20.5kg at £90.50 = 4.41p; Coleraine producer; 4 lambs 20kg at £88.00 = 4.40p; Cookstown producer; 5 lambs 19.4kg at £82.00 = 4.23p; Cookstown producer; 10 lambs 18kg at £75.00 = 4.17p and Magherafelt producer; 9 lambs 17.8kg at £75.00 = 4.21p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £117; Ballymoney producer; 3 ewes at £110 and Cookstown producer; 3 ewes at £103.

Payment on the day.

