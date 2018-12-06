Store bullocks sold to £1,060 at Lisnaskea Mart

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Mart on Tuesday, December 4th sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.

Store bullocks sold to £1,060 for a 500kg Charolais (£212) and £960 for a 450kg Charolais (£213).

Store heifers sold to £970 for a 510kg Charolais (£190).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £800 for a 360kg Charolais (£222) with smaller sorts selling to £640 for a 210kg Charolais (£305).

Weanling heifers sold to £805 for a 330kg Charolais (£244) with smaller sorts selling to £515 for a 190kg Limousin (£271).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Kinawley producer 500kg Charolais to £1060 (£212) 490kg Charolais to £990 (£202) 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213) 480kg Limousin to £950, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 360kg Charolais to £755. Tamlaght producer 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1025 (£183) Magheraveely producer 380kg Charolais to £930 (£245) Mackin producer 440kg Limousin to £770.

STORE HEIFERS

Rosslea producer 550kg Charolais to £945. 510kg Charolais to £970 (£190) Maguiresbridge producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £735 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £720.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £800 (£222), Magheraveely producer 320kg Charolais to £735. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £710, 330kg Simmental to £645, 300kg Simmental to £575 and 300kg Simmental to £515. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais to £640 (£305) and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £505. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £635 and 280kg Limousin to £545. Mackin producer 290kg Charolais to £630 and 260kg Charolais to £565. Tamlaght producer 390kg Shorthorn to £625. Derrylin producer 390kg Shorthorn to £620, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £560, 270kg Shorthorn to £415, 240kg Shorthorn to £400 and 230kg Shorthorn to £365. Fivemiletown producer 250kg Belgian Blue to £600 (£240), Bellanaleck producer 280kg Simmental to £595.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Fivemiletown producer 330kg Charolais to £805 (£244), 320kg Charolais to £745, 270kg Charolais to £675, 300kg Limousin to £645 and 260kg Limousin to £530. Rosslea producer 380kg Simmental to £760 and 390kg Limousin to £735. Tempo producer 370kg Simmental to £710. Mackin producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £690. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £655 and 240kg Charolais to £540. Garrison producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Limousin to £570 (£237) and 190kg Limousin to £515 (£271) Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £525, 230kg Limousin to £510, 230kg Limousin to £505, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £445, and 230kg Limousin to £430. Mackin producer 280kg Charolais to £550 and 330kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £520, 270kg Limousin to £460, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £450, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £440 and 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £320. Derrylin producer 230kg Limousin to £510.

More stock required to supply growing demand.