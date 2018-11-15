Store heifers sell to £1,015 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good supply of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, November 13th sold to a very strong demand with premium prices on offer for quality lots.

This week store heifers sold to £1,015 for a 510kg Hereford (£199) and £920 for a 440kg Limousin (£209).

Store bullocks to £850 for a 460kg Limousin (£185) and 410kg Limousin to £770 (£188).

Cows and calves sold to £1,500.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £810 for a 310kg Limousin (£261) with smaller ones selling to £580 for a 170kg Charolais (£341) and 200kg Charolais to £640 (£320).

Weanling heifers sold to £835 for a 360kg Limousin (£232) with smaller ones selling to £690 for a 260kg Charolais (£265).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Belturbet producer 510kg Hereford to £1,015 (£199), 480kg Limousin to £900 and 440kg Limousin to £850. Lisbellaw producer 450kg Limousin to £930 (£206), Lisnaskea producer 440kg Limousin to £920 (£209), 400kg Limousin to £800 (£200) 390kg Limousin to £765, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £755, 410kg Limousin to £725 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Limousin to £875. Lisnaskea producer 510kg Hereford to £860. Kinawley producer 470kg Limousin to £800. Lisbellaw producer 380kg Limousin to £745. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Hereford to £700, 420kg Hereford to £680 and 430kg Hereford to £640.

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £850, 440kg Limousin to £785, 400kg Belgian Blue to £765 and 430kg Limousin to £740. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Simmental to £790, 410kg Charolais to £770, 470kg Belgian Blue to £750, and 470kg Shorthorn beef to £685.

COWS & CALVES

Brookeborough producer 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,500, Derrylin producer heifer and heifer calf to £1,300. Kinawley producer heifer and bull calf to £1,270, heifer and bull calf to £1,140 and second calver and heifer calf to £880. Newtownbutler producer second calver and bull calf to £1,270 and heifer and heifer calf to £880. Newtownbutler producer third calver and bull calf to £1,170 and second calver and heifer calf to £1,160. Florencecourt producer second calver and heifer calf to £1,080.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £810 (£261), 280kg Limousin to £735 (£262), 290kg Limousin to £725 (£250), 280kg Limousin to £720 (£257), 280kg Limousin to £660, 230kg Limousin to £615 (£267), 250kg Limousin to £615, 290kg Limousin to £600 and 270kg Limousin to £595. Belturbet producer 350kg Limousin to £795 and 330kg Limousin to £775. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £790 (£240), Magheraveely producer 310kg Charolais to £735, 290kg Limousin to £695, and 240kg Limousin to £625 (£260), Brookeborough producer 300kg Simmental to £730, 280kg Charolais to £720 and 300kg Simmental to £680. Magheraveely producer 370kg Limousin to £720. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £680 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. Derrylin producer 340kg Hereford to £680, 340kg Belgian Blue to £630 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £600. Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais to £655 (£273), 200kg Charolais to £640 (£320), 200kg Charolais to £595 (£295), 280kg Shorthorn to £540 and 270kg Shorthorn to £505. Garrison producer 200kg Charolais to £595 (£295), 170kg Charolais to £580 (£341) and 200kg Charolais to £520. Derrylin producer 270kg Charolais to £555. Newtownbutler producer 200kg Limousin to £500 (£250).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer 360kg Limousin to £835 (£232), 400kg Limousin to £800 (£200), 380kg Limousin to £745 and 360kg Limousin to £725. Derrylin producer 370kg Limousin to £715 and 320kg Charolais to £590. Brookeborough producer 260kg Charolais to £690 (£265) and 300kg Charolais to £710 (£229), Florencecourt producer 350kg Limousin to £680. Belturbet producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £615. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £540. Derrylin producer 250kg Charolais to £525. Garrison producer 160kg Charolais to £445 and 150kg Charolais to £405. Rosslea producer 180kg Limousin to £435, 160kg Charolais to £405 and 150kg Charolais to £405.

