Store heifers sell to £1,035 at Lisnaskea Mart

A much larger entry this week in Lisnaskea sold to a very strong demand for all sorts and lots more stock required to satisfy demand from far and near.

This week store heifers sold to £1,055 for a 600kg Charolais, £1,035 for a 480kg Charolais steer, £1,000 for a 410kg Charolais weanling bull and £900 for a 380kg Charolais weanling heifer.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 600kg Charolais to £1,055 and 500kg Charolais to £880. Brookeborough producer 460kg Charolais to £950 and 370kg Charolais to £855. Derrylin producer 460kg Limousin to £795, 44kg Charolais to £735 and 380kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £780 and 380kg Charolais to £680. Fivemiletown producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 480kg Charolais to £1,035. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £860.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £1,000, 380kg Charolais to £895, 330kg Charolais to £830, 360kg Charolais to £775 and 330kg Charolais to £760. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £900 and 370kg Charolais to £735. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £890, 400kg Charolais to £775 and 270kg Charolais to £725. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Limousin to £885 and 310kg Limousin to £700. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £840, 350kg Charolais to £825, 310kg Charolais to £770, 250kg Charolais to £720 and 330kg Charolais to £680. Garrison producer 420kg Simmental to £820, 420kg Simmental to £775, 380kg Simmental to £740, 330kg Simmental to £685 and 260kg Simmental to £630. Belleek producer 350kg Charolais to £820, 360kg Charolais to £690 and 360kg Limousin to £660. Bellanaleck producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £765, 260kg Charolais to £740 and 280kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £770, 410kg Simmentals to £720 x 2 380kg, Simmental to £660 and 330kg Limousin to £650.Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £775. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Charolais to £750, 300kg Charolais to £685, 280kg Belgian Blue to £620, 270kg Charolais to £615 and 220kg Limousin to £575. Florencecourt producer 280kg Limousin to £685, 230kg Limousin to £640, 270kg Limousin to £600, 250kg Hereford to £570, and 260kg Limousin to £520. Tempo producer 370kg Limousin to £675 and 300kg Limousin to £545. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Belgian Blue to £665 and 240kg Simmental to £620. Rosslea producer 300kg Belgian Blue to £665. Florencecourt producer 300kg Limousin to £660 and 240kg Charolais to £570. Garrison producer 210kg Charolais to £470.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Boho producer 370kg Charolais to £810, 300kg Limousin to £665 and 250kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £765 and 410kg Charolais to £710. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £725, 260kg Charolais to £640 and 260kg Charolais to £610. Bellanaleck producer 360kg Charolais to £725 and 360kg Simmental to £700. Tempo producer 290kg Limousin to £680 and 280kg Limousin to £590. Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £665. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £660, 300kg Charolais to £660, 270kg Charolais to £590 and 290kg Charolais to £580. Kinawley producer 330kg Limousin to £600. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Limousin to £500. Garrison producer 220kg Charolais to £500, 210kg Charolais. to £500 x 2 Garrison producer 200kg Limousin to £430.