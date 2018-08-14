Store heifers sell to £1,050 for 498kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, August 13th 2018 which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £1,050 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine weighing 498kg.

Store bullocks sold to £1,005 for a Limousin weighing 488kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Blonde d’Aquitaine, 498kg at £1,050 = 2.08.

Bullocks – Limousin, 450kg at £940 = 2.09.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 498kg at £1,050 = 2.11p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,050 = 2.08p; Limousin, 394kg at £770 = 1.95p; Limousin, 422kg at £755 = 1.79p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £680 = 1.85p; Limousin, 366kg at £615 = 1.68p and Limousin, 410kg at £735 = 1.79p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 450kg at £940 = 2.09p; Limousin, 494kg at £1000 = 2.02p; Charolais, 422kg at £850 = 2.01 and Limousin, 488kg at £1,005 = 2.06p.

Sheep: A great show of almost 1,800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, August 11th 2018, which was met with a very strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of 585 cast ewes topped at £100, with many lots passing the £90 mark.

An entry of over 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £105 for 26kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Portglenone producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £105 = 4.03p; Garvagh producer; 5 lambs 25.5kg at £90.00 = 3.53p; Portglenone producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £89.00 = 3.87p; Draperstown producer; 7 lambs 24.8kg at £88.80 = 3.58p; Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 24.5kg at £88.50 = 3.61p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 24.3kg at £88.00 = 3.62p; Derry producer; 16 lambs 24.5kg at £88.00 = 3.59p and Maghera producer; 2 lambs 21.3kg at £87.50 = 4.11p.

Mid-weight lambs: Dungiven producer; 21 lambs 22.2kg at £85.80 = 3.86p; Kilrea producer; 20 lambs 22.3kg at £83.80 = 3.76p; Aghadowey producer; 5 lambs 22.5kg at £83.80 = 3.72p; Ballycastle producer; 7 lambs 21.3kg at £80.00 = 3.76p; Antrim producer; 4 lambs 22.3kg at £78.50 = 3.53p; Ballintoy producer; 4 lambs 21kg at £77.00 = 3.67p and Maghera producer; 5 lambs 21.5kg at £76.20 = 3.54p.

Lightweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 15 lambs 20.5kg at £73.50 = 3.59p; Kilrea producer; 12 lambs 19.3kg at £70.00 = 3.63p; Maghera producer; 11 lambs 19kg at £69.80 = 3.67p and Upperlands producer; 2 lambs 18.5kg at £65.80 = 3.56p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer; 1 ewe at £100; Claudy producer; 8 ewes at £92.00 and Maghera producer; 3 ewes at £85.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 11am.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw. Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

August 2018 sponsor – J B Tyres.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.