Store heifers sell to £1,085 for a 530kg at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, November 6th produced a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

Store heifers sold to £1,085 for a 530kg Charolais (£205) and £1,045 for a 510kg Charolais (£205).

Cows and calves sold to £1,500.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £935 for a 370kg Charolais (£253) with smaller ones selling to £605 for a 210kg Limousin (£288).

Weanling heifers sold to £850 for a 400kg Charolais (£212.50) with smaller ones selling to £650 for a 280kg Charolais (£232).

Store bullocks to £850 for a 460kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Fivemiletown producer 530kg Charolais to £1,085 (£205), 510kg Charolais to £1,045 (£205) and 510kg Charolais to £1,035 (£203), Derrylin producer 510kg Charolais to £820 and 380kg Limousin to £775. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Magheraveely producer 470kg Hereford to £800. Tamlaght producer 370kg Charolais to £725, 470kg Limousin to £700 and 390kg Shorthorn to £600. Magheraveely producer 400kg Charolais to £755, 370kg Charolais to £750, 350kg Charolais to £745, 380kg Charolais to £720, 360kg Charolais to £680, 360kg Charolais to £640, and 350kg Charolais to £590.

COWS & CALVES

Newtownbutler producer 05 cow with bull calf to £1,500 and 2014 cow with bull calf to £1,190.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £935 (£253), Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £870 (£241), Derrylin producer 390kg Limousin to £825, 310kg Limousin to £760, and 260kg Limousin to £620. Brookeborough producer 340kg Charolais to £805 (£237), Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £805. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £800 and 380kg Charolais to £710. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £780 and 320kg Charolais to £755. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £760 (£271) and 340kg Charolais to £670. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Simmental to £745 and 350kg Simmental to £630. Derrylin producer 400kg Limousin to £730, 300kg Limousin to £620, 250kg Limousin to £620 and 250kg Limousin to £635 (£244), Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £720 (£232) and 260kg Limousin to £700 (£269), Bellanaleck producer 260kg Limousin to £665 and 270kg Belgian Blue to £600. Magheraveely producer 260kg Limousin to £665 (£256), 290kg Limousin to £660, 230kg Limousin to £630 (£274), 210kg Limousin to £605 (£288), 210kg Limousin to £600 (£286) and 200kg Limousin to £570 (£285), Lisnaskea producer 260kg Charolais to £640 (£246), Newtownbutler producer 280kg Simmental to £600, 220kg Simmental to £535 and 240kg Simmental to £480. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £580 and 210kg Charolais to £495. Letterbreen producer 290kg Limousin to £570, 240kg Limousin to £565, 210kg Limousin to £550 and 230kg Limousin to £535. Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £535. Garrison producer 190kg Charolais to £520 and 230kg Limousin to £475.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Rosslea producer 400kg Charolais to £850 (£212.50), Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £810 and 360kg Charolais to £765. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £735. Magheraveely producer 370kg Hereford to £735 and 360kg Hereford to £600. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Simmental to £735 and 370kg Simmental to £640. Rosslea producer 350kg Charolais to £700. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £700. Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £670. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £670, 280kg Limousin to £610 and 280kg Limousin to £535. Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £655 and 230kg Limousin to £490. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £650, 270kg Charolais to £600, 230kg Charolais to £525, 240kg Charolais to £500 and 230kg Charolais to £500. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £580 and 240kg Charolais to £500. Brookeborough producer 270kg Charolais to £605. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Charolais to £580 and 220kg Charolais to £525. Bellanaleck producer 280kg Limousin to £570, 270kg Limousin to £570 and 200kg Limousin to £425. Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £540.

STORE BULLOCKS

Brookeborough producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £755 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Simmental to £800. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £770. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £710.

More stock required to supply growing demand from buyers province wide.