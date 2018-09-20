Store heifers sell to £1,195 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A magnificent trade for quality cattle on Friday with a larger entry.

Some excellent heifers sold to £1,195 for a 598k Limousin with a further two at £1,100 and £1,100 from the same farm.

A strong entry of bullocks cleared up to £1,270 for a 640k Simmental from Rathfriland.

A big percentage of bullocks sold at over £1,000 each.

Weanling males sold to £855 for a 398k Limousin from Annaclone.

A Kilkeel farmer sold three Charolais males at £840, £840 and £800.

A Poyntzpass farmer topped the females with £845 for a 394k Belgian Blue.

A special entry of Hereford cows with calves at foot sold at £1,210, £1,180 and £1,120.

Dropped calves topped at £540 for a strong Limousin bull with a Limousin heifer at £400 from the same Banbridge farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: £540 and £400 for Limousins. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £350, £300, £275, £250, £250, £245 and £245. Brague farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £250, £250, £240, £235, £230. Ballynafern farmer: £235. Dromara farmer: £260. Newtownhamilton farmer: £355.

WEANLINGS

Annaclone farmer: 398k at £855, 338k at £750, 332k at £720. Ardarragh farmer: 294k at £690. Poyntzpass farmer: 394k at £845, 364k at £755, 350k at £780. Cullion farmer: 294k at £690, 340k at £640, 280k at £635, 276k at £585. Katesbridge farmer: 264k at £635, 332k at £680. Kilkeel farmer: 420k at £840, 442k at £840. Lisburn farmer: 340k at £730.

HEIFERS

Katesbridge farmer: 598k at £1,195, 614k at £1,110, 624k at £1,100, 500k at £965. Kilkeel farmer: 472k at £975, 460k at £950, 460k at £925, 470k at £920. Dromara farmer: 460k at £925. Ringsend farmer: 438k at £880. Banbridge farmer: 280k at £515.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

A special entry of Hereford cows with calves at foot sold at £1,210, £1,180, £1,120, £1,100, £1,010, £1,010 etc.

Springers sold to £980.

BULLOCKS

Rathfriland farmer: 642k at £1,270, 630k at £1,185, 600k at £1,140, 620k at £1,140. Ringsend farmer: 618k at £1,180. Shinn farmer: 626k at £1,170, 630k at £1,180, 620k at £1,140. Ballyward farmer: 588k at £1,140, 564k at £1,120, 522k at £1,105, 552k at £1,100, 558k at £1,090, 536k at £1,090. Lisnacreevy farmer: 556k at £1,065, 528k at £975, 468k at £970, 518k at £960, 504k at £950. Mayobridge farmer: 608k Hereford at £1,070.

Overall, a slightly better trade on Tuesday evening with lambs selling to £85 from a Castlewellan farm.

The top 10 lots sold at over £81 each.

Store lambs sold to just short of £4.00 per kilo for 10 lambs 18.7k at £73 from Kilkeel.

222 fat ewes and rams saw rams at £105 and ewes at £101.

LAMBS

Castlewellan farmer: 28k at £85. Kilkeel farmer: 28k at £84. Ballygowan farmer: 28k at £83. Corbet farmer: 22k at £83. Ballyveamore farmer: 26.8k at £83. Ballybrick farmer: 26k at £82. Banbridge farmer: 27k at £82. Grallagh farmer: 25.7k at £81. Leitrim farmer: 25k at £81. Kilkeel farmer: 18.7k at £73 and 17k at £65.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 17k at £63.50. Rostrevor farmer: 2 lots of 17k at £64. Dromore farmer: 17k at £62.50. Warringstown farmer: 17.4k at £65.50.

FAT EWES AND RAMS

Rathfriland farmer: Fat ram, £105. Fat ewes; Newry farmer: £101 and £90. Kilcoo farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90. Jerrettspass farmer: £86. Garvaghy farmer: £82. Teirkelly farmer: £82. Corbet farmer: £80.

BREEDERS

All hoggets, £138, £138, £132, £132, £130, £125 and rams to £215.