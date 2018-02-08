Store heifers sell to £1,260 at Lisnaskea Mart

Severe weather conditions resulted in a smaller entry this week at Lisnaskea Sales however trade remains very strong for all classes with lots more stock required to supply demand.

Leading prices: Store heifers sold to £1,260 for a 680kg Charolais (£185) and £1,120 for a 620kg Charolais (£185) for a Lisnaskea producer. A Brookeborough producer sold a 520kg Charolais to £1,090 (£209), 470kg Charolais to £995 (£211), 530kg Charolais to £990 (£186) and 520kg Charolais to £960 (£184).

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Irvinestown producer 390kg Charolais to £910 (£233), 340kg Limousin to £840 (£247), 350kg Charolais to £830 (£237) and 340kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £860 (£239), 370kg Charolais to £840 (£227) and 360kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £830, 310kg Charolais to £780(£251), 350kg Charolais to £770, 340kg Charolais to £740, 370kg Shorthorn to £660, 370kg Shorthorn to £650 and 350kg Shorthorn to £620. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £810 (£238) and 330kg Charolais to £790 (£239). Bellanaleck producer 340kg Limousin to £780. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £780 (£244), 320kg Charolais to £745 (£232), 300kg Charolais to £715 (£238), 300kg Charolais to £725 (£241) and 300kg Charolais to £650. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £755 (£260) and 330kg Charolais to £750. Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £700 (£233) and 290kg Hereford to £600 (£207). Belleek producer 210kg Charolais to £615 (£293). Florencecourt producer 300kg Simmental to £555, 230kg Simmental to £470 and 180kg Simmental to £400. Cornafanogue producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £510 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £510.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Cornafanogue producer 330kg Charolais to £820 (£248), 340kg Charolais to £780 (£229) and 310kg Limousin to £685. Cornafanogue producer 320kg Charolais to £785 (£245), 330kg Charolais to £785 (£238), 330kg Charolais to £780 (£236) and 350kg Charolais to £715. Bellanaleck producer 310kg Limousin to £700 (£225). Belleek producer 270kg Charolais to £630 (£233), 250kg Charolais to £605 (£242) and 290kg Belgian Blue to £560. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Charolais to £630, 340kg Charolais to £615 and 260kg Charolais to £580. Cornafanogue producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £505, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £495 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £490.