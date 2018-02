Store heifers sell to £1,290 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The largest entry of cattle this winter with heifer numbers greatly increased.

A top price of £1,290 was paid to a Katesbridge farmer for a 660k Limousin.

Heifers reached 223.3p/k for a 480k Limousin at £1,005 from Ballynagappog.

Bullocks sold to £1,215 for a Ballyward farmer with a top of 210.3p/k for a 504k Limousin at £1,060 from Banbridge.

Over 30 Friesian bullocks sold to 186p/k for 540k at £1,005.

Fat cows topped at £920 for 664k from Banbridge.

A large entry of weanlings sold to £1,000 paid for a 440k Limousin bull from Kilkeel.

A Ballymartin farmer sold a 390k Limousin at £910.

A Lisburn farmer sold 7 Charolais females to 286p/k for 280k at £800 and 228k at £640 = 280.7p/k to average 270p/k.

The dropped calf section was topped at £500 for a five month old Charolais heifer from Cullyhanna with a Lim heifer calf at £405 from Tullyniskey.

DROPPED CALVES

Cullyhanna farmer: Charolais heifer £500. Tullyniskey farmer: Limousin heifer £405 and Shorthorn bull £305. Seafin farmer: Limousin bull £345. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue bull £330. Katesbridge farmer: Belgian Blue bull £315, £305, £290 and £270. Ballynafern farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £280. Annaclone farmer: Limousin heifers £240 and £200. Dromore farmer: 2 Hereford heifers £205 each.

WEANLINGS

Lisburn farmer: 7 Charolais heifers eg 280k at £800 = 286p/k, 228k at £640 = 280.7p/k, 222k at £620 = 279p/k, 242k at £660 = 273p/k and 248k at £625 = 252p/k. Kilcoo farmer: 6 Hereford, 300k at £760, 312k at £705, 356k at £770 etc. Ballymartin farmer: 390k at £910, 412k at £900, 246k at £550. Castlewellan farmer: 284k at £705, 334k at £800, 320k at £745. Newry farmer: 248k at £645. Kilkeel farmer: 442k at £1,000, 412k at £910, 408k at £900.

HEIFERS

Ballynagapppog farmer: 450k at £1,005, 446k at £955, 284k at £770, 418k at £850. Newry farmer: 426k at £910, 380k at £820. Katesbridge farmer: 660k at £1,290, 676k at £1,190. Hillsborough farmer: 400k at £790, 348k at £625. Kilkeel farmer: 570k at £955, 468k at £900.

FAT COWS

664k at £920, 574k at £880, 594k at £880, 520k at £790, 510k at £720, 466k at £700, 530k at £690 etc.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: Simmental bull 762k at £1,215. Banbridge farmer: 504k at £1,060. Annalong farmer: 316k at £625. Rathfriland farmer: 540k at £1,005, 428k at £980. Sheepbridge farmer: 270k at £530, 238k at £510. Knockgorn farmer: 378k at £770, 332k at £460.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 34 Friesian bullocks sold in a flying trade from 152p/k to 186p/k. 540k at £1,005 = 186p/k, 382k at £700 = 183p/k, 422k at £730 = 173p/k, 460k at £700 = 152p/k, 490k at £780 = 159p/k, 520k at £850 = 153p/k, 470k at £750 = 151p/k, 520k at £550 = 163.5p/k, 540k at £850 = 157p/k, 464k at £735 = 158p/k, 428k at £670 = 156p/k.

Hogget prices again increased on Tuesday evening.

A top price of £112.50 was paid to a Banbridge farmer. A batch of 27k from Warrenpoint sold at £112.

252 heavy hoggets sold to average £107.50 and 417p/k.

193 fat ewes sold to £110 from a Kilcoo farmer.

Ewes with two lambs at foot cleared up to £212 each from Lisnamulligan.

HOGGETS

Banbridge farmer: 30k at £112.50. Warrenpoint farmer: 27k at £112. Hilltown farmer: 26.3k at £110. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 28k at £111. Killyleagh farmer: 28.5k at £111 and 27.7k at £110. Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £110 and 26.8k at £109. Kilcoo farmer: 27k at £110 and 25k at £105. Kilkeel farmer: 28.8k at £109.50. Loughbrickland farmer: 24.5k at £109. Castlewellan farmer: 22k at £96.50 and 20k at £87. Cabra farmer: 24.9k at £108. Ballywillwill farmer: 21.7k at £94. Corbally farmer: 22.5k at £97. Drumarkin farmer: 19k at £81.

FAT EWES

Kilcoo farmer: £110 and £105.50. HIlltown farmer: £99 and £96. Cabra farmer: £99. Hilltown farmer: £93. Leitrim farmer: £92 and £90. Warrenpoint farmer: £91. Killowen farmer: £90. Corbett farmer: £88.

BREEDERS

Lisnamulligan farmer: £212 for doubles. Leapoughs farmer: £162. Dromore farmer: £150, £150, £140 and £140. Springing ewes sold to £112 for a Ballynahinch farmer.