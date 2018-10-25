Store heifers sell to £1,340 at Lisnaskea Mart

A very strong demand reported for an increased entry at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, October 23rd with a lot of buyers from near and far in attendance insuring complete clearance.

Sample prices as follows:

Store heifers sold to £1,340 for a 740kg Aberdeen Angus (£181). Medium weights sold to £880 for a 420kg Limousin (£209).

Store bullocks sold to £1,200 for 670kg Belgian Blue. (£179) Medium weights to £1050 for a 460kg Charolais.

Cows and calves sold to £1090 for 2010 cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls to £995 for a 430kg Charolais (£231) with smaller ones to £715 for a 240kg Limousin (£298).

Weanling Heifers sold to £710 for a 370kg Simmental (£192) with smaller ones to £655 for a 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. (£262).

Leading prices:

STORE BULLOCKS

Rosslea producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,200 (£179), 550kg Belgian Blue to £1,065 (£193) and 490kg Charolais to £890. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais. To £1,050 (£228) 400kg Charolais to £920 (£230) and 370kg Limousin to £805 (£217) and Derrylin producer 470kg Charolais to £880

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,340 (£181) and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,070 (£184), Fivemiletown producer 490kg Limousin to £940 (£192), 420kg Limousin to £880 (£209) and 390kg Limousin to £810. Derrylin producer 400kg Limousin to £850 (£212.50), 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £825, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 350kg Simmental to £625.

COWS & CALVES

Lisnaskea producer £1,090 for 2010 cow with bull calf and £920 for 2010 cow with bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais. To £995 (£231), 370kg Charolais. to £890 (£240) and 370kg Charolais. To £825 (£223), Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Limousin to £910 (£233), 340kg Limousin to £810 (£238), 360kg Charolais. to £795 (£221) and 290kg Limousin to £675. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £880 (£220), 280kg Limousin to £600 and 220kg Limousin to £485. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £870 (£256), 320kg Charolais to £760, 310kg Charolais to £755, 290kg Charolais to £735, 350kg Charolais to £720 and 260kg Charolais to £700 (£269), Newtownbutler producer 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £870 (£235), 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £770, 270kg Limousin to £760 (£281), 300kg Limousin to £755, 300kg Limousin to £690, 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £660 and 230kg Limousin to £655 (£285), Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais to £860 and 380kg Limousin to £780. Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Charolais to £830, 370kg Charolais to £700 and 300kg Charolais to £700. Magheraveely producer 290kg Limousin to £800 (£276) and 260kg Charolais to £720 (£277), Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £795 (£258), 300kg Charolais to £790 (£263), 300kg Limousin to £775 and 240kg Limousin to £715 (£298), Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £760 and 250kg Charolais to £725 (£290), Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £720 and 320kg Limousin to £685. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £720, Lisnaskea producer 340kg Hereford to £695, 300kg Hereford to £660 and 230kg Hereford to £520. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Simmental to £650, 290kg Charolais to £630 and 340kg Simmental to £600. Garrison producer 190kg Charolais to £445 (£234).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Simmental to £710 (£192), Aghalane producer 350kg Limousin to £700 and 370kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £695 (£239) and 270kg Charolais to £625. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £660 (£255), 250kg Charolais to £640 (£256), 260kg Charolais to £640 (£246), 240kg Charolais to £600 (£250), 290kg Charolais to £590, 240kg Charolais to £585 (£244) and 260kg Charolais to £500. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £655 (£262), Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais to £640. Garrison producer 160kg Charolais to £450 twice and 200kg Limousin to £445. Derrylin producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £425 three times.

Lots more required to supply a fast growing demand.