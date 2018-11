Store lambs in great demand at Hilltown Mart

Fat lambs: Dromore farmer, £86.50 for 26.5kg (325ppk), £83.50 for 26kg (310ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £85 for 26kg (326ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £84 for 25kg (336ppk), £84 for 26kg (323ppk). Downpatrick farmer, £83 for 27kg (298ppk). Dromara farmer, £82.50 for 24kg (343ppk), £81.50 for 24.5kg (333ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £82 for 24kg (340ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £79.50 for 21.5kg (364ppk). Killoween farmer, £79 for 23kg (343ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £78 for 22.5kg (346ppk).

Store Lambs, Kilcoo farmer, £73.50 for 18.5kg (391ppk), £73.50 for 18.5kg (388ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £72.50 for 18kg (402ppk). Dromara farmer, £71.50 for 18kg (397ppk). Hilltown farmer, £69.50 for 17.5kg (400ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £62 for 14kg (436ppk).

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer, £79 (twice). Rostrevor farmer, £76. Killoween farmer, £73 . Kilcoo farmer, £65, £60.

Saturday, November 17th: Fat lambs - Mayobridge farmer, £88 for 30kg (293ppk), £86 for 26kg (323ppk), £76 for 21kg (361ppk). Hilltown farmer, £86 for 25kg (333ppk). Newry farmer, £84 for 26kg (323ppk), £79.50 for 22kg (361ppk).. Mayobridge farmer, £84 for 24.5kg (342ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £84 for 26.5kg (312ppk), £82 for 24kg (332ppk). Banbridge farmer, £82 for 27kg (303ppk), £80 for 23.5kg (337ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £81.50 for 24kg (337ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £78 for 22.5kg (340ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer, £74 for 18.5kg (395pk), £69.50 for 16.5kg (426ppk), £68.50 for 18kg (380ppk). Ballynahinch farmer, £74 for 18kg (413ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £73 for 18kg (401ppk), £71.50 for 17.5kg (408ppk). Ballyward farmer, £66.50 for 17kg (380ppk), £65 for 17.5kg (369ppk). Ballymartin farmer, £64 for 16.5kg (387ppk).

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer, £81.50. Hilltown farmer, £76.50, £73, £72 (twice). Rathfriland farmer, £75, £67. Kilcoo farmer, £60.

Reminder: Christmas show and sale is this coming Saturday (November 24th).