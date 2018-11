Store lambs sell to £75 at Armoy

A smaller show of 1,870 head at Armoy last Wednesday night met with a fantastic trade. Store Lambs, £75.00, Fat Ewes sold to £80.00, Fat lambs topped at £84.50, Breeding Rams sold to £300 and Hoggett Ewes to £130.

STORE LAMBS: David Waide, Cloughmills, 12 Tex, £75.00, 11, £75.50. Brooke Huey, Armoy, 5 Suff, £73.00. Noelle Archer, Ballymoney, 13 Tex, £74.50. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 35 Tex, £70.50. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 43 Suff, £71.00. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 42 Suff, £72.20. K Laverty, Randalstown, 14 c/b’s £66.00. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 21 Tex, £73.00. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 10 Suff, £76.50. E Jamieson, Coleraine, 6 Suff, £70.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 37 b/f £53.00.Liam Devlin, Armoy, 50 Suff, £69.00.Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24 Tex, £68.00. L O’Neill, Cushendun, 34 b/f, £56.60. Chas McAlister, Cushendall, 25 b/f, £54.00. John Fleck, Kells, 10 Tex, £57.00. Patsy Martin, Dunloy, 19 Suff, £64.50. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 6 Tex, £72.50, 8 Suff, £64.00. John Elliott, Loughguile, 11 Suff, £70.00. M Delargy, Cushendall, 12 c/b’s £68.00.

EWE LAMBS/EWES: Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 7 Mules, £130, 6, £74.00. Robt McKay, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £78.50, 13, £77.00. W J O’Kane, Carnlough, 10 Mules, £71.50. Desmond McMullan, Glenariffe, 10 Mules, £71.00.

FAT LAMBS: F McCaughan, Bushmills, 27kgs £84.50. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £83.00. Cathal Martin, Dunloy, 26kgs £82.50. S Brimstone, Broughshane, 26kgs £80.00. Edward Little, Ballymena, 27kgs £83.50. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 26kgs £81.00. D McFadden, Armoy, 25kgs £82.00.

BREEDING RAMS: D Montgomery, Ballymena, 4y.o. Tex, £300. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 3y.o. Blue £260. Noelle Archer, Cloughmills, Char, £85.00. A Kane, Mosside, Char, £125.

FAT EWES: R McConaghie, Ballymoney, 6 Tex, £80.00. J McCouaig, Ballycastle, 13 c/b’s £72.50. J Cassley, 32 c/b’s £63.50. N Archer, Cloughmills, 21 c/b’s £58.50. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 28 c/b’s £52.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son