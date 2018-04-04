Strong and steady trade for sheep at Swatragh

A strong seasonal entry of almost 900 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 31st March 2018, receiving a strong and steady trade for both fat ewes and lambs.

Over 250 fat ewes were offered for sale topping at £134, with several lots passing £100. Breeders topped at £191 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

A great entry of almost 400 lambs were offered for sale. Well fleshed lambs were in high demand with many lots reaching £100 and above, topping at £124.50 for 48 lambs at 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Swatragh producer 48 lambs 28kg at £124.50 = 4.47p; Moneymore producer 5 lambs 27.4kg at £122.50 = 4.47p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 25kg at £118 = 4.72p; Dungiven producer 13 lambs 25.3kg at £117.00 = 4.62p; Antrim producer 11 lambs 27kg at £117 = 4.33p; Desertmartin producer 1 lamb 24kg at £117 = 4.88p.

Middleweight Lambs: Swatragh producer 1 lamb 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 23.3kg at £112 = 4.81p; Swatragh producer 29 lambs 22.8kg at £110.50 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer 16 lambs 20.5kg at £106.20 = 5.18p.

Store Lambs: Swatragh producer 4 lambs 16.8kg at £77 = 4.58p; Rasharkin producer 2 lambs 18kg at £98 = 5.44p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 19kg at £95.00 = 5.00p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer 1 ewe at £134; Maghera producer 1 ewe at £130; Magherafelt producer 3 ewes at £123.

Payment on the day

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw

Sheep Sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw

April sponsor: Garry Scott & CIP Insurance