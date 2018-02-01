Strong demand dairy and heifers at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand in the dairy cow and heifer section at Clogher Mart with calved heifers selling to £1,850, £1,770 and £1,700 for R Givan, Dungannon.

Dungannon producer £1,450 for calved heifer, R Knox, Dungannon £1,340 and £1,150 for calved heifers.

Others sold from £990 to £1,060.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry of quality stock this week sold to a top of £1,780 and £1,755 for heifers with heifer calves and £1,730 for heifer and bull calf from G Robinson, Fintona, Patrick Cassidy, Augher sold a heifer and bull calf to £1,740. Emmett Kelly, Augher £1,650 for second calver and heifer calf. J Edgar, Downpatrick £1,500 for second calver and bull calf. Joe Breen, Craigavon £1,480 for 2012 cow and bull calf. M A Donnelly, Clogher £1,480 for third calver and heifer calf. C Robinson, Benburb £1,470 for heifer and bull calf and £1,220 for 2005 cow and heifer calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £900 to £1,280.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Producer B McBride, Trillick £405 for Hereford. S J Kelly Dungannon £375, £355 and £315 for Aberdeen Anguss. B and J Maguire, Derrylin £350 for Belgian Blue and £350 for Limousin. Fintona producer £350, £345, £330 for Aberdeen Angus. N Neal, Irvinestown £320 for Belgian Blue. J R Keys, Brookeborough £315 and £310 for Simmentals.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £350 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £335, £330 and £325 for Limousin. Derrylin producer £320 and £315 for Belgian Blues. Augher producer £310 and £300 for Simmentals.

REARED HEIFERS

J Breen, Craigavon £730 for Limousin and £480 for another. E Smyth, Keady £440 for Limousin and £400 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £435 for Limousin and £350 for Charolais. J F McGuinnessm, Eglinton £380 for Blonde d'Aquitaine £345 for Charolais £335 and £330 for Limousin. M Rafferty, Dungannon £360 for Charolais. N Deazley, Omagh £345 for Aberdeen Angus. K Mackin, Cullyhanna £330 and £295 x 2 for Montbeliardes and £330 for Friesian. B McKernan, Derrynoose £330 for Simmental and £330 for Limousin.