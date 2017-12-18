Strong demand for both sheep and cattle at Newtownstewart Mart

The last sale of 2017 at Newtownstewart Mart saw limited numbers at both sales selling to a strong demand.

Sheep sale: L McFarland 38kgs, £95; 22.85kgs, £80; A Mitchell 29.5kgs, £90; a Gortin farmer 25.7kgs, £89; K Kelly 24.1 kgs, £87; a Drumquin farmer 24.5kgs, £86; C Gallagher 24.5kgs, £86; 26.5kgs, £86.50; A E Hughes 25.8kgs, £84; A Patrick 23.7kgs, £83.50; J Smyth 23.5kgs, £82; S Allison 23.25kgs, £81; P Devine 22.60kgs, £79; O Patterson 22.50kgs, £77; M P Conway 22.90kgs, £77.

Fat ewes sold up to £80.

Cattle sale:

Fat cows: S D Millar, Irvinestown 685kgs, £1,285, £188 per 100kgs; M Conway, Donemana 470kgs, £153; J Lowry, Bready 590kgs, £137, £125 and £123, 645kgs, £133, 600kgs, £124; J McGurk, Plumbridge 700kgs, £128; B Brogan, Gortin 590kgs, £118 and Jas Tuohey, Greencastle 610kgs, £112.

Friesian cows sold from £56 to £100.

Heifer prices: R Scott, Newtownstewart 535kgs, £1,230 (£230 per 100kgs) 540kgs, £1,205; 570kgs, £1,200, 500kgs and 550kgs, £1,100 and J Blair, Strabane 520kgs, £940.