Strong demand for cattle at Clogher mart

The new year got off to a flying start in Clogher Mart with a very strong demand reported in all sections for an entry of 600 cattle.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1320 for an 800kg Lim at £165 and reached £184 per 100kg for an 710kg Her to total £1159-20. Cow Heifers sold £192 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch totalling £1171-20 followed by a 630kg Ch. at £184 to total £1159-20. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £115 per 100kg for 690kg. Fat Bulls sold to £1212-50 for a 970kg Lim. £125 per 100kg. Fat Steers O/Age sold to £213 for a 560kg Lim. Fat Steers U/Age sold to £207 for a 570kg Lim. Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £202 for a 610kg Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows & cow heifers as follows: Rosslea Producer 610kg Ch. to £192 (£1171-20), Middletown Producer 630kg Lim. to £184 (£1159-20), Swatragh Producer 610kg Lim. to £172, Ballygawley Producer 710kg Her to £171 (£1214), Coleraine Producer 700kg Lim. to £170, 800kg Lim. to £165 (£1320) and 690kg Lim. to £156.

Portadown Producer 600kg Ch. to £170. Rosslea Producer 540kg Lim. to £169. Castlederg Producer 680kg Lim. to £164, 700kg Ch. to £161 and 660kg Ch. to £156. Derrylin Producer 600kg Ch. to £164. Fintona Producer 750kg B/B. to £160 (£1200) Aughnacloy Producer 720kg Lim. to £158. Middletown Producer 680kg Lim. to £157. Rosslea Producer 610kg B/B. to £157. Magheraveely Producer 540kg Sim. to £156. Dungannon Producer 690kg Sim. to £156. Magheraveely Producer 630kg Sim. to £156.

Other quality lots sold from £125 to £152 per 100kg. Second quality lots sold from £104 to £121 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold vfrom £111 to £115 per 100kg. Plainer lots sold from £78 to £98 per 100kg. Poorer types sold from £45 to £74 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Derrylin Producer 970kg Lim. to £125 (£1212-50), Coalisland Producer 1060kg Ch. to £113 (£1197-80), Fivemiletown Producer 910kg Ch. to £106 (£964-60).

FAT STEERS O/Age: Cookstown Producer 560kg Lim. to £213 and 520kg Lim. to £198. Omagh Producer 700kg Ch. to £193.

FAT STEERS U/Age: 570kg Lim. to £207, 560kg Lim. to £207,and 500kg AA. to £207. 530kg Lim. to £204. 600kg Daq. To £200. 580kg Daq. To £197. 630kg Lim. to £191. Cookstown Producer 510kg Ch. to £171. 770kg AA. to £167. Friesian Steers sold from £128 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 610kg Ch. to £202, 620kg Ch. to £200, 560kg Lim. to £199. 420kg Ch. to £189. 630kg Ch. to £188. 480kg Ch. to £185. 540kg S/H. to £185. 450kg Lim. to £178. 420kg AA. to £176. 510kg AA. to £165. 480kg Her. to £151. 690kg Hol. To £133. 470kg Fr. to £118. 480kg Hol. To £116.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1440 for a 780kg Ch. (£184) 720kg Daq. To £1440 (£200) and 730kg Ch. to £1300 (£178) for Roy Hall, Fivemiletown. D McFarland, Beragh 720kg Ch. to £1410 (£196) 630kg Ch. to £1310 (£208) 640kg Lim. to £1235, 590kg Lim. to £125, 640kg Ch. to £1220, 640kg Ch. to £1220, 600kg Ch. to £1200, and 590kg Ch. to £1190. M/S O & A McGready, Dungannon 700kg Lim. to £1380, 670kg Lim. to £1340, 600kg Ch. to £1305, 650kg Sim. to £1275, and 660kg Ch. to £1235. A T Fiddis, Derrygonnelly 690kg Ch. to £1325. R Wilson, Killylea 710kg Lim. to £1320. E Campbell, Coalisland 620kg Her. to £1200. T Quinn, Coalisland 630kg Lim. to £1175.

MED WEIGHT STORES 340KG TO 500KG: N Espie, Cookstown 500kg Daq. To £1070 (£214) G Robinson, Fintona 500kg Ch. to £1040 (£208) and 460kg Lim. to £1000 (£217) T Quinn, Coalisland 490kg AA. to £990. S Trouton, Portadown 480kg Lim. to £940, and 440kg Lim. to £920. Armagh Producer 440kg Lim. to £935. M/S H F & V Murray, Moneymore 370kg Lim. to £880, 360kg Lim. to £880 and 340kg Lim. to £800. R Quinn, Coalisland 470kg Lim. to £85. R McKean, Strabane 470kg AA. to £700.

STORE HEIFERS

A very brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1440 for a 740kg Sim. (£194) and 590kg Sim. to £1120 (£190) for D Clarke, Maguiresbridge. M McCaffery, Rosslea sold 580kg Ch. to £1195 (£206), 560kg Ch. to £1155 (£206) 550kg Ch. to £1100, 530kg Lim. to £1050, 510kg Ch. to £990, 520kg Ch. to £980, and 530kg Ch. to £970. Seskinore Producer 630kg Ch. to £1150. P J McCarney, Fintona 600kg Lim. to £1130. V Connon, Crumlin 670kg AA. to £1100, 640kg Lim. to £1100, 630kg Lim. to £1080, 570kg Lim. to £990, and 540kg Lim. to £950. J Love, Fintona 530kg Ch. to £1065and 510kg Ch. to £1005. G Robinson, Fintona 520kg Lim. to £915. R M Richmond, Aughalane 530kg Her. to £835.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG: M McCaffery, Rosslea 490kg Ch. to £970 (£198) D Murphy, Rosslea 500kg Lim. to £900 and 440kg Lim. to £790. N McFadden, Portadown 470kg Lim. to £900 (£191) B Blakely, Newtownbutler 500kg Her. to £820, 480kg Her. to £820, and 400kg Her. to £730. P Carr, Armagh 460kg AA. to £770, and 430kg AA. TO £735. M McWilliams, Seskinore 460kg Lim. to £720. Claudy Producer 450kg Sim. to £700, 400kg Sim. to £700, and 410kg Sim. to £660. H F & V Murray, Moneymore 400kg Lim. to £660.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG: Claudy Producer 390kg Lim. to £710, 350kg Sim. to £600, 350kg Sim. to £550 and 320kg Sim. to £500. Armagh Producer 380kg Lim. to £580.

WEANLINGS

A very firm demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1090 for a 380kg Ch. (£287) 380kg Ch. to £1080 (£284) 340kg Ch. to £900 (£264) 340kg Ch. to £900 (£264) 350kg Ch. to £880, 370kg Ch. to £860, for B McCullagh, Greencastle. M McCrory Sixmilecross 420kg Lim. to £980 (£233) 430kg Lim. to £965 (£224) 440kg Lim. to £940, 340kg Lim. to £855, 350kg Lim. to £850, and 350kg Lim. to £830. N Espie, Cookstown 440kg Ch. to £945. M McCaughey, Clogher 410kg Lim. to £910, 410kg Lim. to £880, 350kg Lim. to £830. D O’Hagan, Maghera 330kg Lim. to £895 (£271) J Graham, Ederney 350kg Lim. to £840. E Askin, Augher 420kg Her. to £835.

WEANLING HEIFERS: B McCullagh, Greencastle 370kg Ch. to £900 (£243) 340kg Ch. to £845 (£248) 350kg Ch. to £770 (£220) and 310kg Ch. to £755 (£243) M McCrory, Sixmilecross 380kg Sim. to £815, 320kg Lim. to £750, 300kg Sim. to £690 (£230) and 280kg Ch. to £620. P M McCallan, Omagh 330kg Ch. to £790 (£239) and 340kg Ch. to £640. K McSorley, Trillick 320kg Ch. to £760 (£237) and 330kg Ch. to £700. P McDonald ,Tynan 270kg Lim. to £745 (£276) D O’Hagan, Maghera 300kg Ch. to £705 (£235); D McGovern, Newtownbutler 340kg Her. to £700 and 290kg Lim. to £635. E McCallan, Omagh 300kg Lim. to £700 (£235); T Simpson, Ederney 360kg Lim. to £645. Harold Smith, Ballygawley 250kg Lim. to £620 (£248) and 230kg Lim. to £530.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen interest in this section for a good selection on offer with Roy Givan, Dungannon selling Calved Heifers to £2040, £1500 and £1450. Albert Foster Macken, Enniskillen £1940 and £1930 for Calved Heifers. M/S J & A Robinson, Ballygawley £1880 and £1700 for Calved Heifers. P J McElduff, Dungannon £1780 for Calved Heifer and £1180 for Calved 3rd Calver. A Burns, Caledon £1710 twice for Calved Heifers. Wm Loughrin, Caledon £1590 for Calved Heifer. R Graham Middletown £1570 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1180 back springing Heifers sold to £860.

BREEDING BULLS: A Coote £1200 for Ped. Reg Limm born 26/02/17, Mountview Cattle £1100 for S/Horn born 15/02/17, Pomeroy Producer £950 for A.A. born 07/07/17.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very sharp demand in this section with T Armstrong, Ballinamallard selling a 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf at foot to £1960. Chester McCombe, Clogher £1505 for Incalf 2nd Calver and £1485 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Martin Mohan, Lisnaskea £1500 and £1310 for 2nd Calvers with Heifer Calves and £1430 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. J McElmurray, Pomeroy £1500 and £1220 for Heifers with Heifer Calves at foot. P McGurk, Cookstown £1260 for Incalf S/Horn bred Heifer. Seskinore Producer £1210 and £1200 for Incalf Heifers. A Gillan, Coleraine £1210 for Incalf Cow and £1200 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. J F Campbell, Moy £1190 for Incalf Heifer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £440 for an AA. from S J Kelly, Dungannon. D Foster, Fivemiletown £380 for Her. Mountain View Farm, Augher £360 for AA. Fermanagh Producer £340 and £300 for Her. F Kelly, Ballygawley £325 for Lim. S F McKenna, Ballygawley £305 for Her. E M Whittaker, Derrygonnelly £300 for Her. Omagh Producer £280 for Sim.

HEIFER CALVES: Fermanagh Producer £470, £455, and £360 for Her. K & A Veitch, Lisbellaw £420 for Ch. £305 for AA. and £290 for B/B. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £385 for Ch. C Elkin, Omagh £305 for AA. C Moran, Knockaraven £285 for AA.

REARED BULLS: M McVeigh, Dungannon £655 for Ch. and £585 for Lim. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £640 for Ch. S Gormley, Augher £640, £635, 575, £565 and £500 for Lims. B Ramsey, Fivemiletown £530 twice for S/H. Fermanagh Producer £530 and £460 for Limms. D J Elliott, Brookeborough £515 for Lim. T Dillon, Beragh £450 for S/H. £445 and £430 for Hol. And £430 for Nr. B McGarry, Crumlin £440 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: Fermanagh Producer £550 for Lim. D J Elliott, Brookeborough £540 for Ch. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £480 for AA.