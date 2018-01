Strong demand for cattle at Saintfield

There was a good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with a stong demand in all sections.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1480 for 740Kg Lim £200Kg

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Lim 740Kg £200 £1480, Newtownards producers Her 800Kg £178 £1424, AA’s 730Kg £191 £1394, 710Kg £195 £1384,670Kg, 670Kg £205 £1373, Her 720Kg £188 £1353, Fkv 770Kg £170 £1309, AA 650Kg £196 £1274, Lim 660Kg £190 £1254, AA 680Kg £184 £1251, Lim 650Kg £190 £1235, Lim 590Kg £190 £1121, Sim 630Kg £170 £1071, Fkv 710Kg £150 £1065, Crossgar producer Lim 730Kg £189 £1379, Belfast producer AA 750Kg £171 £1282,

Fat cows sold to a top of £1263 for 710Kg Lim £178

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Lim 710Kg £178 £1263, Lisburn producer Daq 770Kg £154 £1185, Killinchy producer Sim 740Kg £158 £1169, Ballywalter producer Her 850Kg £137 £1164, Lisburn producer Her 830Kg £138 £1145, Lim 640Kg £186 £1134, Crossgar producers Lim 810Kg £141 £1142, Sim 760Kg £148 £1124,AA 790Kg £142 £1121, Downpatrick producer Lim 610Kg £180 £1098, Carrowdore producer Fkv 620Kg £176 £1091, Fkv 670Kg £160 £1072,Fkv 750Kg £128 £960, Downpatrick producer Fr 780Kg £135 £1053, Saintfield producer Lim 640Kg £164 £1049, Downpatrick producers Sim 620Kg £166 £1029, Daq 530Kg £194 £1028, Sim 650Kg £154 £1001, Lim 630Kg £157 £989, Hillsborough producer Lim 620Kg £156 £967, Crossgar producer AA 690Kg £140 £966,

Heifers sold to a top of £1210 for 540Kg Lim

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Lim 540Kg £1210, 340Kg £745, Dromara producer Lim 550kg £1190, Par 550Kg £1150, Ch 590Kg £1150, Sim 560Kg £1120, Ch 540Kg £1080, Ch 510Kg £1035, Lim 570Kg £1020, Lisburn producer Lim 530Kg £1000, Downpatrick producers Sim’s 540Kg £950, 500Kg £935, 490Kg £900, 470Kg £800, 450Kg £755, Comber producer Sal 510Kg £900, 480Kg £800, Saintfield producer AA 440Kg £850, Bangor producer Daq 330Kg £745, Ch 320Kg £735, Her 460Kg £700, Daq 360Kg £680, Crumlin producer Her 490Kg £690,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1070 for 470Kg Lim

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Lim 470Kg £1070, Sim 490Kg £935, Lim 350Kg £765,Lim 310Kg £695,Lim 290Kg £630, Hillsborough producer Lims 530Kg £960, 510Kg £930, Crossgar producer Ch 350Kg £750, Ch 350Kg £750, Ballygowan producer AA 320Kg £555, Lisburn producer Ch 360Kg £545,

Dropped calves sold to a top of £285 for Lim bull calf and £250 for Lim heifer calf.