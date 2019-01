Strong demand for store cattle at Markethill

The first store cattle sale of the New Year attracted a very good entry in Markethill on Saturday 5th January. Over 160 store cattle sold in a very strong demand for all classes.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold to £209 per 100 kilos for 624k Lim at £1305 for a Newtownhamilton farmer. Angus heifers to £206 per 100 kilos for a 620k AA at £1275. Main demand from £190 to £203 per 100 kilos. Middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for a 428k Lim at £965 from a Tullyvallen farmer followed by £213 per 100 kilos for 364k Lim at £775 from a Newry farmer. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 624k £1305 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1275 £206.00; Newry farmer 516k £1045 £203.00; Tullyvallan farmer 506k £995 £197.00; Newry farmer 626k £1225 £196.00; Belleeks farmer 652k £1275 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 562k £1065 £190.00; Markethill farmer 536k £1015 £189.00.

Middleweight heifers: Tullyvallen farmer 428k £965 £225.00; Newry farmer 364k £775 £213.00; Lisnaskea farmer 360k £765 £213.00; Newry farmer 496k £1035 £209.00; Tullyvallen farmer 434k £905 £209.00; Rathfriland farmer 410k £835 £204.00; Tullyvallen farmer 436k £885 £203.00; Lisnaskea farmer 416k £835 £201.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward store bullocks sold to a top of £1465 for a 726k Lim from a Markethill farmer and from £190 to £205 paid for a 572k Char at £1175 from a Donacloney farmer. Middleweight sold to £201 per 100 kilos for 426k at £855.

Store bullocks: Donaghcloney farmer 572k £1175 £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 680k £1395 £205.00; Markethill farmer 726k £1465 £202.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £855 £201.00; Donacloney farmer 628k £1255 £200.00; Donaghcloney farmer 650k £1295 £199.00; Donaghcloney farmer 518k £1015 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 564k £1105 £196.00.

WEANLINGS

The 130 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with light male weanlings from £230 to £294 per 100 kilos paid for 228k Lim at £670 from a Lisburn producer followed by £267 per 100 kilos for 270k Lim at £720 from a Lisburn producer. Stronger males sold to £223 per 100 kilos for 430 Lim at £960. Main demand from £185 to £205 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £254 per 100 kilos for 270k at £685 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Strong weanlings: Cladymore farmer 430k £960 £223.00; Markethill farmer 402k £825 £205.00; Markethill farmer 404k £800 £198.00; Markethill farmer 440k £845 £192.00; Markethill farmer 478k £890 £186.00.

Light male weanlings: Lisburn farmer 228k £670 £294.00; Lisburn farmer 270k £720 £267.00; Portadown farmer 246k £645 £262.00; Portadown farmer 258k £670 £260.00; Lisburn farmer 296k £760 £257.00; Markethill farmer 310k £800 £258.00; Lisburn farmer 316k £785 £248.00; Keady farmer 330k £810 £245.00; Armagh farmer 270k £690 £256.00; Keady farmer 318k £780 £245.00; Lisburn farmer 288k £730 £253.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1440 and £1220.