Strong entry of good quality cattle at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A strong entry of good quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 26th February 2018 which was met with a busy ringside and a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,035 for a Charolais weighing 506kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,080 for a Limousin weighing 512kg.

Fat cows also saw a good trade with stock selling to £960 for a Limousin weighing 472kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £800 = 1.84p; Charolais, 378kg at £810 = 2.14p; Limousin, 336kg at £735 = 2.19p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 344kg at £720 = 2.09p; Limousin, 352kg at £650 = 1.85p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 488kg at £1,015 = 2.08p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,035 = 2.05p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,010 = 1.90p; Charolais, 496kg at £980 = 1.98p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £910 = 2.16p; Limousin, 312kg at £695 = 2.23p; Belgian Blue, 450kg at £880 = 1.96p; Limousin, 352kg at £730 = 2.07p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 384kg at £740 = 1.93p; Limousin, 434kg at £845 = 1.95p; Fermanagh producer; Hereford, 302kg at £580 = 1.92p; Hereford, 364kg at £650 = 1.79p; Simmental, 342kg at £685 = 2.00p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 192kg at £420 = 2.19p; Maghera producer; Hereford, 522kg at £900 = 1.72p; Limousin, 484kg at £790 = 1.63p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 394kg at £875 = 2.22p; Limousin, 332kg at £800 = 2.41p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 344kg at £840 = 2.44p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 244kg at £530 = 2.17p; Shorthorn beef, 272kg at £500 = 1.84p; Shorthorn beef, 266kg at £550 = 2.07p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 276kg at £640 = 2.32p; Limousin, 254kg at £550 = 2.17p; Limousin, 294kg at £650 = 2.21p; Limousin, 236kg at £540 = 2.29p; Limousin, 248kg at £575 = 2.32p; Limousin, 338kg at £725 = 2.14p; Limousin, 254kg at £600 = 2.36p; Limousin, 308kg at £695 = 2.26p; Limousin, 284kg at £700 = 2.46p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 478kg at £985 = 2.06p; Limousin, 512kg at £1080 = 2.11p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 426kg at £910 = 2.14p; Limousin, 312kg at £750 = 2.40p; Limousin, 414kg at £905 = 2.19p; Limousin, 366kg at £850 = 2.32p; Charolais, 446kg at £910 = 2.04p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 470kg at £830 = 1.77p; Limousin, 472kg at £960 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 530kg at £695 = 1.31p; Belgian Blue, 586kg at £800 = 1.37p.

Sheep: Fat ewes to £114, fat lambs to £112 and breeders to £178.

A super entry of over 1,100 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 24th February 2018, which was met with another excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Almost 300 fat ewes were offered for sale topping at £114 for two ewes, with several lots passing £100.

Breeders topped at £178 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Springing ewes topped at £100 for a pen of three year old Suffolks.

A great entry of almost 700 lambs were offered for sale receiving some excellent prices.

Well fleshed lambs were once again in high demand with many lots reaching £100 and above, topping at £112 for 3 lambs at 29.3kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Ballymoney producer; 3 lambs 29.3kg at £112 = 3.82p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £109 = 3.63p; Moneymore producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £106 = 3.79p; Feeny producer; 17 lambs 24.4kg at £103 = 4.22p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £103 = 4.12p; Feeny producer; 11 lambs 26kg at £101 = 3.88p; 5 lambs 26kg at £101 = 3.88p; Cullybackey producer; 6 lambs 23kg at £100 = 4.35p; Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £100 = 4.00p; Upperlands producer; 21 lambs 24.5kg at £100 = 4.08p; Moneymore producer; 4 lambs 23.8kg at £99.00 = 4.17p; Cookstown producer; 14 lambs 23.8kg at £98.50 = 4.14p.

Middleweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 26 lambs 23.8kg at £98.00 = 4.12p; Maghera producer; 4 lambs 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p; Portglenone producer; 3 lambs 23.3kg at £95.00 = 4.08p; Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 23.8kg at £95.00 = 3.99p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 22kg at £95.00 = 4.32p; Dunloy producer; 9 lambs 24kg at £95.00 = 3.96p; Dungiven producer; 10 lambs 22.8kg at £94.20 = 4.13p; Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 23.7kg at £94.00 = 3.97p; Cullybackey producer; 13 lambs 22.6kg at £93.80 = 4.15p; Desertmartin producer; 9 lambs 22.3kg at £93.20 = 4.18p.

Store lambs: Kilrea producer; 11 lambs 20kg at £85.00 = 4.25p; Claudy producer; 7 lambs 19kg at £84.00 = 4.42p; Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 18kg at £80.00 = 4.44p; Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 17kg at £75.00 = 4.41p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 16.5kg at £67.00 = 4.06p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 15kg at £56.00 = 3.73p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 2 ewes at £114; Limavady producer; 1 ewe at £111; Glarryford producer; 2 ewes at £108.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.