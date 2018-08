Strong quality store lambs presented at Plumbridge Mart

A very strong quality of store lambs for sale at Plumbridge Livestock Sales this week.

J Doherty £72.00, £70.50, £69.00. M McCullagh £75.00, £69.50, £79.50. A McCullagh £68.50. C McLaughlin £66.00. I Warnock £79.00, £78.00. D Devine £66.50. A McCullagh £73.50, £67.00. B Kerlin £67.50, £77.00, £72.00. G Anderson £66.50, £65.50. A Patterson £74.00. D Patterson £65.00. M Clerkin £72.00. Roe Farms £64.50. J McAleer £66.00. F McAleer £66.50. A Houston £70.50. D Devine £74.00, £74.00, £71.00, £71.00. J Quinn £67.00, £66.00. K Rouse £72.00, £65.00. W R Sinclair £77.00. P McNamee £78.00. J W McCay £62.50. P Mulholland £80.00, £78.00.