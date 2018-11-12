Strong showing of over 1,100 head of sheep at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A strong show of over 1,100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which saw a much sharper and improved trade for fat lambs.

An entry of over 190 cast ewes topped at £78 with many lots passing the £70.00 mark.

Almost 950 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £88.00 for 28kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Maghera producer; 3 lambs 28kg at £88.00 = 3.14p; Maghera producer; 27 lambs 26.4kg at £86.80 = 3.29p; Cookstown producer; 16 lambs 25.3kg at £86.80 = 3.43p; Tobermore producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £85.20 = 3.55p; Maghera producer; 8 lambs 26.6kg at £85.00 = 3.20p; Desertmartin producer; 25 lambs 24.9kg at £84.80 = 3.41p; Tobermore producer; 8 lambs 23.25kg at £84.50 = 3.63p and Kilrea producer; 3 lambs 27kg at £84.20 = 3.12p.

Mid-weight lambs: Culnady producer; 9 lambs 22.8kg at £82.00 = 3.60p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 20kg at £81.20 = 4.06p; Moneymore producer; 19 lambs 21.8kg at £78.50 = 3.60p; Garvagh producer; 9 lambs 21kg at £77.20 = 3.68p; Maghera producer; 30 lambs 22kg at £77.20 = 3.51p; Maghera producer; 22 lambs 20.6kg at £75.50 = 3.67p; Maghera producer; 11 lambs 20g at £75.00 = 3.75p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 31 lambs 14.75kg at £56.50 = 3.83p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 17kg at £68.20 = 4.01p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 17.25kg at £66.00 = 3.83p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 17.5kg at £64.00 = 3.66p; Draperstown producer; 14 lambs 17.5kg at £65.50 = 3.74p; Maghera producer; 11 lambs 16kg at £66.50 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 16.75kg at £66.00 = 3.94p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £78.00; Kilrea producer; 1 ewe at £72.00; Cookstown producer; 4 ewes at £71.00.

Cattle: A good show of good quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, resulting in a steady trade for all types of stock.

Bullocks sold to £1,065 for a Charolais weighing 480kg.

Heifers sold to £1,065 for a Charolais weighing 502kg.

Cull cows sold to £540 for a Shorthorn weighing 458kg.

Bullocks:

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,065 = 2.22p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,045 = 2.05p; Limousin, 486kg at £1000 = 2.06p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 515kg at £920 = 1.78p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 508kg at £900 = 1.77p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 442kg at £955 = 2.16p; Limousin, 390kg at £660 = 1.69; Charolais, 510kg at £900 = 1.76p; Charolais, 498kg at £885 = 1.78p; Belgian Blue, 434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Limousin, 442kg at £750 = 1.70p; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £620 = 1.46p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 336kg at £875 = 2.60p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 306kg at £680 = 2.17p; Limousin, 314kg at £635 = 2.02p; Limousin, 306kg at £680 = 2.22p; Moneymore producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 340kg at £680 = 2.00p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 412kg at £725 = 1.76p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 274kg at £520 = 1.90p; Hereford, 320kg at £600 = 1.88p; Hereford, 246kg at £570 = 2.32p; Hereford, 294kg at £650 = 2.21p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 472kg at £850 = 1.80p; Limousin, 442kg at £900 = 2.04p; Charolais, 502kg at £1065 = 2.12p; Limousin, 256kg at £485 = 1.89p; Coleraine producer; Shorthorn,184kg at £335 = 1.82p; Limousin, 514kg at £965 = 1.88p.

Cull cows: Coleraine producer; Shorthorn, 458kg at £540 = 1.18p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 690kg at £715 = 1.04p; Limousin, 616kg at £550 = 0.89p.

