Strong trade at Markethill

An entry of 575 in Markethill on Saturday, August 25 continued to sell in a strengthened trade.

HEIFER RING

The 165 heifers sold readily with heavy heifers selling from £200 to £229 per 100kg for 590kg LIM at £1350 from a Newtownards farmer, followed by £226 per 100kg for 524kg CH at £1185 from a Belleeks farmer. Top price £1400 was paid for a 620kg CH (225) from a Newtownards producer. Good quality mid weight heifers sold from £210 to £237 per 100kg for 448kg BB at £1060 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £229 per 100kg for a 460kg LIM at £1055 from an Armagh farmer. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100kg.

Heavy Heifers

Newtownards farmer 590k £1350 £229; Belleeks farmer 524k £1185 £226; Armagh farmer 522k £1175 £225; Newtownards farmer 622k £1400 £225; Portadown farmer 540k £1215 £225; Loughgall farmer 582k £1285 £221; Newtownards farmer 598k £1320 £221; 574k £1255 £219; 620k £1350 £218.

Middleweight Heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 448k £1060 £237; Lisnadill farmer 460k £1055 £229; Loughgall farmer 408k £930 £228; 404k £920 £228; Ballynahinch farmer 402k £910 £226; Newry farmer 478k £1070 £224; 460k £1020 £222; Loughgall farmer 414k £910 £220; Kilkeel farmer 410k £900 £220.

BULLOCK RING

Over 200 bullocks sold in a firmer demand with heavy bullocks selling from £200 to £216 per 100kg for a 538kg at £1160 and up to £1605 paid for a 770kg LIM from a Lurgan farmer. Several pens of top quality mid-weight steers sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £256 per 100kg for a 410kg DAQ at £1050, followed by £242 per 100kg for 450kg CH at £1100 from a Kilkeel farmer. All good quality midweights sold from £210 to £240 per 100kg. Friesian bullocks returned the best trade for some time selling to a top of £1275 for 830kg FR from a Glenanne farmer. All good quality FR sold from £150 to £166 per 100kg for 710kg at £1190 from a Glenanne farmer.

Heavy Bullocks

Loughgall farmer 538k £1160 £216; Lisburn farmer 556k £1190 £214; Ballyward farmer 552k £1170 £212; 596k £1260 £211; 590k £1240 £210; 668k £1400 £209; Newtownhamilton farmer 594k £1240 £209; Lurgan farmer 762k £1590 £209; Lisburn farmer 566k £1180 £208; Lurgan farmer 776k £1605 £207.

Middleweight Bullocks

Loughgall farmer 410k £1050 £256; 454k £1105 £243; Kilkeel farmer 454k £1100 £242; Loughgall farmer £440 £1050 £239; Kilkeel farmer 438k £1045 £239; Loughgall farmer 404k £960 £238; 482k £1145 £238; 490k £1120 £229; 486k £1090 £224.

Friesian Bullocks

Glenanne farmer 716k £1190 £166; Hillsborough farmer 538k £875 £163; Glenanne farmer 710k £1140 £161; Tullyvallen farmer 616k £985 £160; Dungannon farmer 614k £980 £160; Hillsborough farmer 550k £870 £158; Castlewellan farmer 540k £850 £157; Tullyvallen farmer 602k £940 £156; Armagh farmer 790k £1215 £154.

WEANLING RING

The 200 weanlings sold in another very good trade. Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £258 for 302kg CH at £780 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £257 per 100kg for a 358kg LIM at £800 from a Keady farmer. Stronger males sold from £200 to £239 per 100kg for 406kg CH at £970 from a Killeavy farmer. AA heifers sold to £226 per 100kg for 480kg at £1085 from a Tassagh farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £282 per 100kg for 230kg at £655. Stronger heifers sold to £251 per 100kg for a 382kg at £960 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £246 per 100kg for 362kg at £890 from a Loughgall producer.

Light Male Weanlings

Dungannon farmer 302k £780 £258; Keady farmer 338k £870 £257; Lisburn farmer 324k £800 £247; Cullyhanna farmer 312k £770 £247; Tassage farmer 390k £960 £246; Banbridge farmer 318k £780 £245; Newtownhamilton farmer 306k £750 £245; 314k £765 £244; Killeavy farmer 318k £765 £241; Tassagh farmer 392k £940 £240.

Strong Male Weanlings

Killeavy farmer 406k £970 £239; Tassagh farmer 418k £975 £233; 480k £1085 £226; Ballyward farmer 414k £910 £220; Derrynoose farmer 452k £975 £216; Newotwnhamilton farmer 418k £880 £211.

Heifer Weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 232k £655 £282; Derrynoose farmer 244k £680 £279; Dungannon farmer 292k £780 £267; 228k £605 £265; Rathfriland farmer 382k £960 £251; Loughgall farmer 362k £890 £246; 356k £870 £244; 310k £750 £242.