Strong trade for all sheep at Raphoe Livestock Mart

There were plenty of buyers present at Raphoe Mart with strong trade for all sheep.

Lambs sold at: €65 to €75 for 30-34kg, €75 to €85 for 34-37kg, €85 to €95 for 37-43kg, €95 to €105 for 43-50kg, €105 to €117 for 50-55kg.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold at €160 to €180.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold at €220 to €250.

Dry ewes sold from €60 to a high of €136.

Top prices: 35kg - €85, 39kg - €92, 44kg - €100, 48kg - €108.50, 51kg - €117.

Cattle sale Thursday 1st February 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €715 to €850 over, beef bullocks - €600 to €902 over, store bullocks - €410 to €909 over, beef heifers - €500 to €985 over, store heifers - €350 to €710 over, dry cows - €625 to €1,565 each.

Another large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday 1st February.

Cattle met a lively trade around the ringside with trade driven by feedlot buyers and farmers for stronger forward type stores. Agents and farmers all anxious to purchase smaller types.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.03/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat Cows sold from €625/head to €1,565/head.

Special lots for sale on Monday 5th February 2018 in conjunction with the usual sheep sale:

60 springing ewes - Texel/Suffolk cross coming to Texel/Suffolk ram from 15th March onwards.

Also clearance sale of 29 ewes with lambs at foot - Suffolk and Texel.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle every Thursday at 11am.