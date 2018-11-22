Strong trade for cattle at Pomeroy Mart

A strong trade throughout on Thursday.
Prices as follows
BULLOCKS
Phelim Carberry £1,025/540kg, £920/470kg, Brendan Conlon £950/450kg, £945/460kg, £905/440kg, £905/420kg, Danny McAleer £900/360kg, Vincent Rafferty £870/390kg, £830/370kg, £815/370kg, £740/340kg, Phelim Carberry £865/490kg, R Kelso £860/460kg, Desmond and Ita Murphy £795/350kg, Danny McAller £760/310kg, Kevin McAleer £750/290kg, £705/290kg, £700/250kg, £685/270kg, Patrick McGready £725/310kg, Vincent Rafferty £700/330kg, £690/270kg, Desmond and Ita Murphy £690/320kg and Vincent Rafferty £640/260kg.
HEIFERS
James Donaghy £980/430kg, Stephen McGurk £970/460kg, £895/440kg, £900/390kg, £880/450kg, Michael Lagan £850/480kg, £820/430kg, £805/420kg, Martin Corrigan £860, Brendan Conlon £800/430kg, £765/390kg, £795/420kg, Michael Lagan £760/440kg, £755/410kg, £755/420kg, Aidan Hughes £720/400kg, Vincent Rafferty £700/320kg and Kevin McAleer £660/270kg.