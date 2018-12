Strong trade for sheep at Swatragh

A strong seasonal show of over 800 head was presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 29th December 2018, which was met with a strong trade for all categories of sheep.

An entry of over 100 cast ewes topped at £110 with many lots passing the £90 mark. Almost 700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £97.00 for one lamb at 28kg. The first entries of ewes with Lambs at foot were presented with doubles reaching £215 and singles £150. Pure Bred Texel Springers topped at £310 with 13 other lots upwards of £160.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Ballymoney Producer 1 lamb 28kg at £97.00 = 3.46p; Ballymoney producer 1 lamb 30kg at £97.00 = 3.23p; Limavady Producer 33 lambs 26kg at £96 = 3.69p; Garvagh producer 15 lambs 28.8kg at £96.00 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer 3 lambs 27kg at £94.80 = 3.51p; Swatragh producer 27 lambs 25kg at £94 = 3.76p; Limavady producer 20 lambs 25.5kg at £93.50 = 3.67p; Swatragh producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £93.00 = 3.96p.

Mid-weight lambs: Draperstown producer 13 lambs 23.6kg at £92.00 = 3.90p; Kilrea producer 21 lambs 23.25kg at £87.20 = 3.75p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 23kg at £89.50 = 3.89p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 20kg at £84.50 = 4.23p; Maghera producer 19 lambs 23.9kg at £91.80 = 3.84p; Moneymore producer 4 lambs 23kg at £90.20 = 3.92p; Cookstown producer 5 lambs 23.4kg at £89.00 = 3.80p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer 2 lambs 13kg at £66.00 = 5.08p; Garvagh producer 10 lambs 17.5kg at £75.00 = 4.29p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 12kg at £54.00 = 4.50p; Draperstown producer 6 lambs 13kg at £58.50 = 4.50p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 16.4kg at £70.00 = 4.29p.

Sample Fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer 1 ewe at £110; Pomeroy producer 3 ewes at £91; Cookstown producer three ewes at £90.