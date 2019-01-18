Stronger trade for lambs at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday, January 14th 2019: There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with a stronger trade for lambs.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-36 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 36-40 kgs;

€100 to €108 for 40-46 kgs;

€108 to €120 for 46-50 kgs;

€120 to €127 for 50-60 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to a high of €134.

Ewe with 1 lamb sold to a high of €192.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold to a high of €268.

Cattle sale Thursday, January 17th 2019: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €855 over.

Beef bullocks - €560 to €952 over.

Store bullocks - €360 to €795 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €845 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €605 over.

Dry cows - €525 to €2290 each.

A bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, January 17th saw an improved trade for all types of cattle on offer.

An excellent attendance of buyers with quality cattle most in demand and AAX and HEX cattle also in better demand.

Bullocks/bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €525/head to €2290/head.

Special entry at Raphoe Mart: Total clearance sale of dairy herd will take place on Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 1.30pm approximately.

24 springing dairy cows.

17 in-calf heifers - Served by AI Aberdeen Angus.

13 heifers - Suitable for bulling. All export tested. Disease free herd Average yield - over 6 gallons. Low cell count.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.