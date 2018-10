Suckled calves sell to £1,160 at Plumbridge Mart

At the opening show and sale of suckled calves a large turnout of mainly Charolais calves sold to an outstanding trade.

The overall champion 2018 born Charolais calf was a female - 360kg at £1,000 from Andrew Ferguson.

Leading prices - Male calves: A Ferguson – 400kgs, £1,160, 340kgs, £1,090, 360kgs, £1,060, 380kgs, £1,020, 310kgs, £910, R Scott - 360kgs, £1,090, 400kgs, £1,070, 380kgs,£1,020, 360kgs, £1,000, 360kgs, £980, 340kgs, £930, N McGillion - 420kgs, £790, 260kgs, £740, 360kgs, £700, J.P McBride - 420kgs, £1,040, 340kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £980, 420kgs, £940, 400kgs, £900, N and J Gallagher - 380kgs, £940, 300kgs, £900, 320kgs, £880, 280kgs, £800, A Britton - 360kgs, £,1080, 400kgs, £1,070, 360kgs, £1,030, 340kgs, £990, J Clarke - 480kgs, £1,040, 420kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £950, K Quinn - 520kgs, £1,220, 520kgs, £1,160, 440kgs, £1,180, 460kgs, £1,160, 420kgs, £1,090, 420kgs, £1,050, N McIlwaine – 540kgs, £1,400, 480kgs, £1,240, 440kgs ,£1,200, 460kgs,£1,180, 480kgs, £1,160, 360kgs, £1,160, 500kgs, £1,120, 360kgs, £1,080, 320kgs, £1,070, 340kgs, £1,050, 340kgs, £1,050, 340kgs, £1,040, P Kirke – 340kgs, £1,030, 460kgs, £950, 400kgs, £940, 300kgs, £890, 360kgs, £880, P McGurk – 460kgs, £940, R J Keys – 520kgs, £1,200, 540kgs, £1,140, 400kgs, £1,050, 340kgs, £970, J McBride - 440kgs, £900, 420kgs, £870, P Devine – 360kgs, £650, Brian McCullagh – 400kgs, £1,190, 400kgs, £1,160, 380kgs, £1,130, 370kgs, £10,50, 380kgs, £1,000, 340kgs, £940, A Patterson - 360kgs, £800, 320kgs, £710, 300kgs, £700, M Brogan – 320kgs, £920, J and I Warnock - 360kgs, £940, 320kgs, £900, 380kgs, £880, R McNamee - 420kgs, £1,040, 460kgs, £1,000, 320kgs, £910, 310kgs, £900, J Bradley – 380kgs, £830, D Reaney – 320kgs, £750, 360kgs, £740, Barry McCullagh – 460kgs, £920, 460kgs, £850, 360kgs, £700, F McAleer – 460kgs, £1,070, 420kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £940, B Kerlin – 380kgs, £900, 300kgs, £650, K McCullagh - 350kgs, £940, 340kgs, £850, C Nicholas – 400kgs, £770.

Female calves: A Ferguson - 360kgs, £1,000, R Scott - 320kgs, £850, 300kgs, £820, 340kgs, £790, 340kgs, £780, 310kgs, £770, N McGillion - 360kgs, £840, J P McBride - 400kgs, £850, 420kgs, £850, 400kgs, £810, 310kgs, £770, 320kgs, £760, N and J Gallagher - 360kgs, £800, 360kgs, £800, A Britton – 380kgs, £960, 320kgs, £800, 320kgs, £800, 260kgs, £760, J Clarke – 380kgs, £900, 360kgs, £770, K Quinn – 280kgs, £910, 320kgs, £790, 300kgs, £780, 340kgs, £780, N McIlwaine - 420kgs, £1,650, 400kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £920, 400kgs, £880, 400kgs, £820, P Kirke – 400kgs, £860, 380kgs, £820, 280kgs, £800, John McBride – 460kgs, £930, 420kgs, £740, P Devine – 440kgs, £760, 440kgs, £700, 420kgs, £700, Brian McCullagh – 420kgs, £1,200, 360kgs, £1,000, 360kgs, £920, 340kgs, £940, JandI Warnock – 380kgs, £810, 340kgs, £770, R McNamee – 360kgs, £820, 320kgs, £780, J Bradley – 300kgs, £570, C Nicholas – 400kgs, £810.

With an entry of over 2,000 top quality sheep at the annual Blackface sale, the demand for quality sheep was strong with a top price of £290 achieved for hoggets presented by Brian Devine, who also received £202 for a pen of ewe lambs.

Aged ewes topped at £115 for the champion pen of ewes presented by Damien McSwiggan.

EWE LAMBS

G and J Conway £82, £78 J O’Kane £82, £80, £80 D Campbell £85, M Collins £78, £75 D O’Neill £86, £86 B Devine £202, £122, £115, £110, £108, C McNamee £115, £98, B Conway £68, £60, M Conway £62.

HOGGETS

C Conway £110, M O’Kane £162, £158, £158, £150, £145, £142, £140, £138, D Kelly £135, £135, £132, P Keenan £148, £142, £135 B McKelvey £195, £195, £168, £165, £158, D O’Neill £160, £142, £138, £135, R Mowbray £112, £105, £98, B Devine £290, £170, £170, £165, £148, £140, £132, P Murphy £102.

AGED EWES

J and G.Conway £78, £72, £70, A McGuigan £88, £80, £78, M McCullagh £60, £55, J McBride £75, £75, £72, £70, £68, D McSwiggan £115, £100, £100, £78, £68, J O’Kane £70, B McKelvey £100, £68, D Campbell £72, £70, R Mowbray £98, £95, B Devine £115, £100, £100, £88, £85, £75, £72, J Forbes £52, £50, K McAleer £85, £85.

A large entry of store lambs commanded the following the prices.

STORE LAMBS

J Donnell £54, D Smyth £69, £69, £66, £65, L Devine £64, £63.50, £62.50, B Devine £62, £58, S Conway £65.50, E Conway £63, B and M Harkin £56.50, J Sharkey £64, G Campbell £68.50, £58, G Anderson £70, £56, £55, B Kerlin £61.50, D Patterson £50, J Glenn £73, C Nicolas £70, £66.50, B Flanagan £74.50, £66.50, J Kerlin £70.50, £70 £70, £68, O Kerrigan £58, A Sharkey £75, R McKelvey £53, £52, V Mullan £74, £72, J McCloskey £74.50, £67.50, £61, J Donaghy £64, H Donaghy £72.50, £68.50, £55, P Corbett £60, £55, F McGillion £66, P McGurk £65, £62, S McConnell £42, C McAneney £60, Roddy Farms £66, £64.50, £64, P McNamee £75.50, £73.50, J McBride £74.50, U Devine £73.50, J Gallagher £68, R Hill £68.

HORNED LAMBS

S Bradley £57, D McSwiggan £60, M Kelly £58, £48, B Kerlin £57, J Kelly, £58, £50, B and M Harkin £56.50, A Patterson £55, P Harkin £65, £56.

FAT EWES

J Kerlin £70, B Devine £55, D McSwiggan £54, J Glenn £64, £47, U Devine £80.