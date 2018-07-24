Suckler cows sell to £1,610 at Armoy Mart

An impressive show of 268 head for a July sale saw a slightly easier trade with the grass situation a major factor in trade.

Good cattle were still an impressive trade.

Steers sold to £1,310 for a 620kgs Limousin.

Heifers sold to £1,200 for 550kgs.

A special entry of suckler cows topped at £1,610.

Fat cows sold to £1,110.

LEADING PRICES

HEIFERS

S McKeeman, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 550kgs, £1,200, Charolais. Chas McMullan, Loughguile, Charolais, 440kgs, £915, 400kgs, £860, 440kgs, £940, 420kgs, £900, 410kgs, £900, 445kgs, £920, 460kgs, £955, 420kgs, £870, 450kgs, £935. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £1,005, 430kgs, £850. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,065. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Limousin, 460kgs, £770, 440kgs, £740, 450kgs, £745. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 380kgs, £765. C McMullan, Loughguile, Charolais, 440kgs, £840, 440kgs, £800. Danny McVicker, Finvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £635, 430kgs, £795. Boyd Atcheson, Ballymoney, Limousin, 320kg, £580, 300kgs, £580.

STEERS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,310. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 360kgs £885, 400kgs, £890. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,110, 590kgs, £895, 540kg, £975, 550kgs, £1,020. M Coyle, Belgian Blue, 560kgs, £1,115. Alister, Twaddle, Shorthorn, 660kgs, £1,170, 610kgs, £1,120. John Darragh, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 320kgs £705, 320kgs, £665, 380kgs, £805, 320kgs, £745. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Hereford, 420kgs, £795. Robert Hartin, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 530kgs, £950, 510kgs, £920.

SUCKLER COWS/BULLS

J Thompson, Bushmills, aged cows with calves at foot, £1,620, £1,610, £1,540, £1,500, £1,480, £1,480, £1,440, £1,410, £1,540, £1,540, Limousin bull, £1,900. L Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin bull, £1,420. W Bartlett, Armoy, aged cows with Charolais calves, £1,150, £1,140.

Fat cows sold to £1,100 paid for a 700kgs Charolais cow.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.