Suckler cows sell to £1,650 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A tremendous entry of cattle for the first sale in July.

111 dropped calves sold to £550, £530 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bulls from Banbridge only three months old.

A larger entry of heifers cleared up to £1,160 with a Clough farmer averaging £1,091 for seven Charolais heifers.

Over 60 bullocks sold to £1,220 on two occasions from a Castlewellan farmer.

Suckler stock cleared up to £1,650 for a Belgian Blue cow with a heifer calf at foot.

Fat cows sold to £1,045 for a 746k Limousin.

The usual big entry of weanlings saw males sell to £925 and females to £850.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: £550, £530, £490 for three month old Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bulls. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford bulls, £380. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue bulls, £375 and £320, heifers £290. Shinn farmer: Hereford heifers £305 twice. Cabra farmer: Simmental bull £350. Annalong farmer: Hereford heifers £280 and Belgian Blues £275. Downpatrick farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £270 and £265.

WEANLINGS

Downpatrick farmer: pen of Charolais, 460k at £870, 370k at £800, 320k at £750, 348k at £785, 332k at £745, 342k at £700 etc. Bryansford farmer: 418k at £850, 388k at £735. Carginagh farmer: 350k at £850. Warrenpoint farmer: 330k at £745, 350k at £670 and 328k at £665. Newry farmer: 276k at £640, 284k at £640.

HEIFERS

Clough farmer: 614k at £1,160, 546k at £1,150, 540k at £1,125, 518k at £1,100, 498k at £1,095, 546k at £1,080, 456k at £925. Ballyroney farmer: 380k at £780. Rostrevor farmer: 330k at £745, 320k at £715, 334k at £640, 316k at £610.

BULLOCKS

Dromore farmer: 636k at £1,220, 658k at £1,200, 600k at £1,160, 574k at £1,100, 582k at £1,090, 580k at £1,080 etc. Downpatrick farmer: 560k at£1,085, 470k at £900, 470k at £880. Ballykeel farmer: 408k at £855, 430k at £885. Rostrevor farmer: 434k at £775, 420k at £760, 390k at £675, 420k at

All classes of sheep were a better trade than expected than expected on Tuesday evening.

One of the highlights was the entry of 351 fat ewes selling to £108.

Quite a few lots sold from £94 to £108.

Over 800 fat lambs sold to £90 twice for heavy lambs from Ballykeel and Ballywillwill.

LAMBS

Ballykeel farmer: 29k at £90. Ballywillwill farmer: 30k at £90. Rathfriland farmer: 28k at £87. Poyntzpass farmer: 25k at £86. Katesbridge farmer: 26.5k at £86. Mullaghdrin farmer: 24.5k at £86. Imdel farmer: 25.8k at £86. Lisnacree farmer: 26k at £86. Drumlee farmer: 24.2k at £85. Maze farmer: 24.4k at £85. Mayobridge farmer: 22k at £81. Ballykeel farmer: 23k at £84.50. Ballynanny farmer: 22.5k at £82. Hilltown farmer: 20.3k at £72 and 20.3k at £72.50.

351 FAT EWES

Curly farmer: £108. Greencastle farmer: £102 and £97. Hilltown farmer: £99. Tullynacree farmer: £98. Annalong farmer: £97. Katesbridge farmer: £96 for 17 ewes. Ballywillwill farmer: £95. Mayobridge farmer: £94.