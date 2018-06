Suckler cows sell to £2,300 at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of stock on Wednesday sold to a packed ringside.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Herbert Dixon £995/520kg,£970/470kg, £930/450kg, £910/460kg, R and G Mutch £980/540kg, Alexander McLaughlin £925/430kg, £915/440kg, £915/460kg, £830/420kg, £775/420kg, R and G Mutch £905/510g, £900/480kg, £890/500kg, £750/450kg, £720/460kg, £700/470kg, Scott Dunlop £790/340kg, £790/360kg, £625/630kg and James O’Connor £730/330kg.

HEIFER

S Moore £980/360kg, £950/380kg, £930/390kg, A McGuinness £880/400kg, Herbert Dixon £820/410kg, Wesley Lynch £810/330kg, James O’Connor £765/390kg, £730/350kg, A McGuinness £760/370kg, S Martin £730/380kg, David Crockett £665/320kg, £640/370kg, £610/380kg, £605/380kg, £585/350kg, £520/340kg, £520/360kg and D Lynch £595/300kg, £565/270kg, £520/230kg, £520/230kg, £515/250kg, £500/300kg, £495/210kg.

SUCKLER COWS

William Crawford £2,300, Tynan Roulston £1,480, £1,430, £1,400, £1,360, £1,340, £1,340, £1,320, £1,310, £1,300, £1,290, £1,280, £1,280, £1,200, £1,200, £1,200, £1,190, £1,180, £1,150, £1,130, £1,110, £1,100, £1,100, £1,070, G Christie £1,150 and Patrick Curry £1,110, £1,030.

Lambs sell to £118.

Fat ewes sell to £128 on Tuesday.

Great demand in all sections.

FAT LAMBS

William McConway £118/30kg, M and J McKinley £108/27kg, W McConway £107.50/23kg, Norman Thompson £106/24kg, Hillary Deery £106/24kg, N O’Brian £105.50/23kg, M and J McKinley £104.50/27kg, Craig Hamilton £104/26kg, Stuart Caskie £104/23kg, Rober Quigley £103.80/22kg, R Hancock £103.5/23kg, S Moore £103/23kg, Clarke Mitchell £103/23kg, Douglas McClelland £102.50/23kg, James O’Connor £102/25kg, John Grant £102/22kg, G Begley £100.50/20kg, Patrick McNicholl £100/21kg and Kieran McConway £99/21kg.

FAT EWES

John Gilfillan £128, Cecil O’Kane £112, £111.50, R McCracken £104, Wilfred Purcell £100, Russell Millen £94, £93, £88, Cyril Dalton £92, S Lynch £90, £89, Craig Hamilton £79 and Russell Millen £79.